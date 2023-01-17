Tuesday, January 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. 5G smartphone market to grow by 70 per cent in India: Report

5G smartphone market to grow by 70 per cent in India: Report

The key to mass 5G adoption in India will depend, amongst others, on the introduction of 5G smartphones in the affordable smartphone segment (less than Rs 10,000).

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 17, 2023 13:15 IST
5G
Image Source : FREEPIK 5G smartphones likely to expand by 70% this year

The Indian 5G smartphone market is likely to expand by more than 70 per cent (on-year) by the end of CY2023, a report said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to bring 'Block' shortcut: All you need to know

 

The Indian smartphone market recorded more than 13 times growth in its 5G shipments from the year of its initial introduction in 2020.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Everything We Know so far 

 

"From a mere 4 per cent in CY2020 to a potential more than 45 per cent market share in CY2023, 5G smartphones have come a long way," said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to start from 15 January onwards: Here are the offers, discounts and more

 

In CY2022, close to 100 5G smartphones were launched in the Indian market.

Related Stories
Google Pixel 8 Leak: May feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor- All you need to know

Google Pixel 8 Leak: May feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor- All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch on February 1: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch on February 1: All you need to know

India smartphone market to grow by 10% and reach 175 mn units in 2023

India smartphone market to grow by 10% and reach 175 mn units in 2023

80% of smartphones in 2023 will come with 5G support: ICEA

80% of smartphones in 2023 will come with 5G support: ICEA

OnePlus 11 5G to Launch on January 4: Features and images leaked

OnePlus 11 5G to Launch on January 4: Features and images leaked

Indians prefer to touch and feel smartphones before buying: Report

Indians prefer to touch and feel smartphones before buying: Report

TECNO PHANTOM X2 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset: Know-more

TECNO PHANTOM X2 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset: Know-more

POCO India launches POCO C50, starting at Rs 6,249: Know the availability, specs and more

POCO India launches POCO C50, starting at Rs 6,249: Know the availability, specs and more

Redmi Note 12 Series to launch on January 5: Everything you need to know

Redmi Note 12 Series to launch on January 5: Everything you need to know

Motorola launches Moto Edge30 Fusion at Rs 39,999

Motorola launches Moto Edge30 Fusion at Rs 39,999

Google updates older versions of the Android OS, brings new features: Know more

Google updates older versions of the Android OS, brings new features: Know more

Indians spent 4.9 hours every day on smartphones in 2022: Report

Indians spent 4.9 hours every day on smartphones in 2022: Report

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to start from 15 January onwards: Here are the offers, discounts and

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to start from 15 January onwards: Here are the offers, discounts and

283 million used smartphones shipped last year globally- Report

283 million used smartphones shipped last year globally- Report

OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Price, availability and more

OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Price, availability and more

Google response to the CCI ruling: Smartphones to be more expensive, user security at risk

Google response to the CCI ruling: Smartphones to be more expensive, user security at risk

iQOO Neo 7 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 16: Here is what to expect

iQOO Neo 7 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 16: Here is what to expect

"In 2023, we anticipate close to 75 per cent of the new smartphones to be introduced in the India market to be 5G-capable," she added.

Samsung, OnePlus and Vivo led the Indian market in 5G smartphone shipments in CY2022.

In the 5G Value for Money (Rs 10,000-Rs 25,000) price segment, Xiaomi and realme were the major contributors.

"Going forward, we anticipate further momentum for 5G smartphone shipments in the new year driven by strong consumer demand and aggressive 5G network deployment by Indian telcos," said Shipra Sinha, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

The key to mass 5G adoption in India will depend, amongst others, on the introduction of 5G smartphones in the affordable smartphone segment (less than Rs 10,000).

"Alongside, better 5G availability and accessibility will be key for consumer experience," Sinha added.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News