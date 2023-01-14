Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to start from 15 January onwards: Here are the offers, discounts and more

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon

Amazon India’ announces its Great Republic Day Sale’ which will start from January 15 until January 20, 2023. Customers can shop from millions of products offered by sellers including start-ups, brands, and local neighbourhood stores across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, grocery, fashion & beauty essentials, home & kitchen, large appliances, TVs and more.

This Great Republic Day Sale is co-powered by Xiaomi, where customers can look forward to saving more with great offers from brands like Xiaomi, LG Appliances, Techno, Ariel, Orion, Pampers, Gillette, Samsung TV, Intel and more across categories.

About the discounts:

Customers shopping during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale can enjoy an additional 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit & Credit Cards.

Additionally, customers can get a chance to win up to INR 5,000 as rewards during the Pay & Shop Rewards Festival by making daily payments like sending money, paying bills and more to unlock exciting shopping rewards that can be redeemed during the Great Republic Day Sale.

Customers can also use their voice to navigate and discover the best deals using Alexa on the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Tap the mic icon on the app and say – “Alexa, go to Trending deals” or say “Alexa, go to Great Republic Day Sale games" for some fun.

Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in Great Freedom Festival with offers and deals from sellers.

Smartphones & Mobile accessories:

Up to 40% off on select mobiles and up to 70% off on mobile accessories 5G smartphones starting just INR 9,999 & Mobile Accessories starting at just INR 39 Get exclusive coupons on 2 Lakh+ smartphones & accessories Up to 70% off on Mobile cases & covers from brands offered by international sellers Prime Members can get up to INR 20,000 in savings with Advantage just for Prime. Get benefits like 6 months Free Screen Replacement and an additional 3 months with no cost EMI with HDFC bank cards New smartphones such as Redmi Note 12 5G, iQOO 11 5G, Samsung M04, Tecno Phantom X2 and X2 Pro will be available on exciting offers The iPhone 13 will be available starting just INR 57,900 Redmi A1 will be available starting INR 5,399 and Lava Blaze 5G will be available starting INR 9,999 OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available at starting prices of INR 29,999 and INR 55,999 respectively, which includes instant bank discount on SBI credit cards. OnePlus 10T 5G will be available starting INR 44,999 including INR 5,000 bank cashback offer with additional exchange offers of up to INR 5,000 on select devices. Customers can now avail up to 9 months of No Cost EMI. Get OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G at INR 17,999 and an additional INR 1,000 bank cashback and OnePlus Nord 2T 5G starting from INR 27,499 including bank cashback of INR 1,500 Redmi Note 12 5G will be available at INR 15,499| Redmi A1 at INR 5,399| Redmi 11 prime 5G at INR 11,999| Redmi 10A at INR 7,299| Redmi K50i 5G at INR 22,999 | Xiaomi 12 Pro at INR 54,999. Get free earphones worth INR 899 with select Xiaomi models Customers can get the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M04 at an exciting price of INR 7,499| Samsung Galaxy M13 at INR 8,499| Get Samsung Galaxy M33 5G at a starting price of INR 13,499 Get 35% discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 at INR 51,749| Samsung S20 FE 5G at 60% discount at INR 28,749 iQOO 11 5G is available at a starting price of INR 54,999| iQOO Z6 Lite 5G starting at INR 11249| iQOO Neo 6 5G starting at INR 24,999 including bank offers| iQOO Z6 44W starting at INR 12,749| iQOO Z6 5G starting at INR 12,749| iQOO 9 SE starting at INR 25,990| iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be available at INR 19,999. There will be up to 6 months of No cost EMI and free earphones worth INR 899 On select models Customers can get Realme narzo 50 and Realme narzo 50 Pro 5G for INR 8,999 and INR 15,999 respectively (includes bank offers). Both these models will come with free earphones* worth INR 899 Get Tecno Phantom X2 will be available starting INR 39,999 along with a free 12-month prime membership and additional exchange bonus of INR 5,000| Tecno Spark 9 will be available at INR 7,799|Tecno Pop 6 Pro will be available just at INR 5,999|Tecno Pova 4 at INR 10,999. Additional bank discounts up to 1,250 will be available on Tecno smartphones Customers can get the Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G starting at INR 19,999 and INR 23,499 respectively (including the bank offer) with an additional exchange bonus of INR 1,000

Appliances & Television:

Up to 60% off on TVs from top brands| Wide selection| No Cost EMI starting at INR 875 | Same day delivery and installation in select cities Avail exciting exchange offers, up to Rs. 5500/- off on old TVs Get discounted subscriptions from Zee5, Hungama, Times Prime and Sony LIV Get up to Rs 10,000 cashback on UPI on select TVs Microwaves starting at Rs.4,490 Get up to 50% off on washing machines| 55% off on Refrigerators| 40% off on Air Conditioners| 65% off on Chimneys| 50% off on Dishwashers from top brands

Electronics & Accessories:

Up to 75% off on Laptop, Smartwatches, Headphones & more Up to 40% off on Laptops with Rs 20, 000 off in exchange along with up to 12 months No Cost EMI Up to 75% off on wearables from top brands Up to 75% off on headphones Get exclusive coupons on 3 Lakh+ products Up to 60% off on Electronics & accessories from brands like: ESR, Cablecreation, Tribit, Jlabs, Huion, Veikk, Tribit, Kodak, Elago Up to 60% off on Headphones & speakers| Up to 70% off on USB hubs & more Up to 70% off on mobile accessories and will be available starting just INR 39. Additionally, customers buying a mobile phone can avail a cash back of INR 50* to purchase mobile accessories. Up to 65% off on Power banks and will be available starting INR 799. Mobile cases & covers will be available starting INR 49 and Cables & chargers will be available starting just INR 39. 72% price drop on the biggest deal of the sale - Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will be available starting INR 4,490.

Amazon Devices:

Up to 45% off on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices Save big on the best-selling Fire TV Stick with Flat 44% off. Get it for INR 2,799 Flat 42% off on Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Get it for just INR 2,299 Flat 38% off on Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with Alexa. Get it for INR 5,499 Flat 43% off on Alexa Smart Home combo - Echo Dot (3rd Generation) + Philips smart bulb at INR 3,649 Flat 28% off on Alexa Smart Home combo - Echo Dot (4th Generation) + Philips smart bulb at INR 4,649 Flat 50% off on Echo Buds with Alexa (with wired charging case). Get it for INR 5,999 Up to INR 3,400 off on Kindle eReaders Never Before Price on the newly launched Kindle 16GB - get it for just INR 8,499 Get Fire TV Stick 4K at 42% off for just INR 3,499 - Enjoy 4K cinematic experience with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Up to 60% off on Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in

