Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Set to Launch on February 1st

Samsung is gearing up for its next big Unpacked event, set to take place on February 1st. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil three new premium smartphones. The highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series is set to launch in various markets around the world, including India. In anticipation of the official launch, pre-reservations for the Galaxy S23 series have already begun in India, and with each passing day, more and more details about the device are starting to surface online.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be the flagship device of the lineup. It is rumoured to feature a new 200MP primary camera sensor, which is likely to be the Samsung HP2 200MP sensor that the company recently unveiled. A 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 10MP telephoto sensors will also be part of the quad-camera setup. According to reports, the telephoto cameras will support 3x and 10x optical zoom, respectively.

The front of the device will feature a 6.8-inch 2x Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will have a hole-punch cutout at the top for the 12MP front camera. The curved display is said to feature a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and offer up to 2200 nits of peak brightness.

The S23 Ultra is also rumored to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The Galaxy S23+ is said to feature a 4700mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Additionally, it will have a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate will be included with the standard S23. A 3900mAh battery will be inside, and 25W fast charging is supported.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.



