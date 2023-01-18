Wednesday, January 18, 2023
     
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2: Same Device, Different Markets - Here's Everything We Know!

Get ready for the launch of two new models by OnePlus - the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus Ace 2. Though they are the same device, one will be available globally and the other exclusively in China. Expect top-of-the-line specs and features on both models, coming soon to a store near you.

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2023 17:28 IST
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2
Image Source : JAGRAN OnePlus 11R and Ace 2: Same Device, Different Markets - Here's Everything We Know!

OnePlus, recently announced the launch of two new models: the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus Ace 2. But here is the catch - these two devices are the same!

The OnePlus 11R is reportedly scheduled to go on sale worldwide, while the Ace 2 is reportedly only available in China. Both models have the required certifications, so these gadgets might be officially released soon.

Model code CPH2487 for the OnePlus 11R was discovered in the BIS database, suggesting that the device will soon be released in India. In terms of the Ace 2, it has been seen at 3C with model code PHK110. It is a step down from its predecessor, which supported 150W fast charging, and the listing reveals that it is a 5G-capable device that may come with a 100W charger.

Both devices are anticipated to have a 6.7-inch curved-edge AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz as part of their specifications. The camera setup will include a 16-megapixel selfie camera and an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It will be equipped with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging support. It will be powered by an underclocked Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

So there you have it, the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus Ace 2 - two devices, one brand, and one mission: to provide the best smartphone experience for their customers. Whether you are in India or China, you can expect to see these devices hit the market soon. Stay tuned for more updates! 

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus Ace 2?
A: The OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Ace 2 are identical gadgets. The only distinction is that the Ace 2 is rumored to be a China-only model while the 11R is anticipated to be available worldwide.
 
Q: Will the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus Ace 2 have the same specs?
A: Both devices are expected to have the same specs with minor differences.

