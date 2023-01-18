Lenovo launches Yoga 9i Laptop with 13th Gen Intel core processor: Know the price, specifications and more

Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo Yoga 9i 13th Gen

Lenovo has recently introduced its latest Yoga 9i- the new 2-in-1 convertible laptop in India, at a starting price of Rs 1,74,990. The latest laptop under the Yoga series features a 14-inch 4K OLED display and is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Lenovo’s new laptop will be available from January 29 through the official online store of Lenovo and via other e-retail platforms like Croma, Amazon and Reliance Digital.

Lenovo Yoga 9i: Features

The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with a 14-inch touchscreen OLED PureSight display. It delivers a Dolby Vision with up to 4K resolution with a touchscreen which further offers a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is capable to deliver up to 400 nits of brightness and it further supports VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500 technology.

The laptop comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. It is further backed by a 75Wt battery unit which claims to deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. For video conferencing and video calls, the laptop comes with a 2MP hybrid full-HD and Infrared camera which also features smart facial recognition technology.

The laptop is further powered by Intel’s latest processors which claim to leverage the Performance Hybrid architecture in order to deliver an impressive performance, said Lenovo.

In an official statement, Dinesh Nair, Director, of Consumer Business, Lenovo India, said, “This 2-1 laptop is perfect for people who enjoy multifaceted lifestyles and intrinsically rely on technology that enables them with smarter, more convenient, and efficient ways of doing things.

The new Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 convertible will be available in two colour variants- Storm Grey and Oatmeal.

