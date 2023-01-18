Wednesday, January 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Lenovo launches Yoga 9i Laptop with 13th Gen Intel core processor: Know the price, specifications and more

Lenovo launches Yoga 9i Laptop with 13th Gen Intel core processor: Know the price, specifications and more

Lenovo’s latest convertible 2-in-1 laptop will be available from January 29 through the official online store of Lenovo and via other e-retail platforms like Croma, Amazon and Reliance Digital.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 18, 2023 10:25 IST
Lenovo, Yoga 9i 13th Gen
Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo Yoga 9i 13th Gen

Lenovo has recently introduced its latest Yoga 9i- the new 2-in-1 convertible laptop in India, at a starting price of Rs 1,74,990. The latest laptop under the Yoga series features a 14-inch 4K OLED display and is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. 

ALSO READ: 5G smartphone market to grow by 70 per cent in India: Report

Lenovo’s new laptop will be available from January 29 through the official online store of Lenovo and via other e-retail platforms like Croma, Amazon and Reliance Digital.

ALSO READ: OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Price, availability and more

Lenovo Yoga 9i: Features

The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with a 14-inch touchscreen OLED PureSight display. It delivers a Dolby Vision with up to 4K resolution with a touchscreen which further offers a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is capable to deliver up to 400 nits of brightness and it further supports VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500 technology.

The laptop comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. It is further backed by a 75Wt battery unit which claims to deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. For video conferencing and video calls, the laptop comes with a 2MP hybrid full-HD and Infrared camera which also features smart facial recognition technology.

Related Stories
Global PC shipments grew just 1% in Q3, Lenovo leads

Global PC shipments grew just 1% in Q3, Lenovo leads

Motorola set to launch new foldable Razr: Report

Motorola set to launch new foldable Razr: Report

CES 2022 to get a day shorter, due to Covid Distress

CES 2022 to get a day shorter, due to Covid Distress

Motorola set to launch moto G7 in India on Jan 10

Motorola set to launch moto G7 in India on Jan 10

Motorola Launches Moto G71 5G in India at INR 18,999

Motorola Launches Moto G71 5G in India at INR 18,999

Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet launched at a starting price of Rs 19,999

Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet launched at a starting price of Rs 19,999

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) Launched- Price, specs and more

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) Launched- Price, specs and more

India smartphone market to grow by 10% and reach 175 mn units in 2023

India smartphone market to grow by 10% and reach 175 mn units in 2023

80% of smartphones in 2023 will come with 5G support: ICEA

80% of smartphones in 2023 will come with 5G support: ICEA

OnePlus 11 5G to Launch on January 4: Features and images leaked

OnePlus 11 5G to Launch on January 4: Features and images leaked

TECNO PHANTOM X2 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset: Know-more

TECNO PHANTOM X2 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset: Know-more

POCO India launches POCO C50, starting at Rs 6,249: Know the availability, specs and more

POCO India launches POCO C50, starting at Rs 6,249: Know the availability, specs and more

Redmi Note 12 Series to launch on January 5: Everything you need to know

Redmi Note 12 Series to launch on January 5: Everything you need to know

The laptop is further powered by Intel’s latest processors which claim to leverage the Performance Hybrid architecture in order to deliver an impressive performance, said Lenovo. 

ALSO READ: iQOO Neo 7 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 16: Here is what to expect

In an official statement, Dinesh Nair, Director, of Consumer Business, Lenovo India, said, “This 2-1 laptop is perfect for people who enjoy multifaceted lifestyles and intrinsically rely on technology that enables them with smarter, more convenient, and efficient ways of doing things.

The new Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 convertible will be available in two colour variants- Storm Grey and Oatmeal.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News