iQOO Neo 7 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 16: Here is what to expect

iQOO has confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone, the iQOO Neo 7 5G in India on February 16th. The device boasts 5G capability, a powerful processor and impressive camera features, making it appealing to tech enthusiasts and gamers.

Updated on: January 16, 2023
iQOO Neo 7 5G confirmed to launch
Image Source : UNSPLASH iQOO Neo 7 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 16:

The iQOO Neo 7 5G will be officially launched in India on February 16th, according to the company's announcement. 

The device is already available in China and rumors suggest that the Indian version of the device might be slightly different from the original version. Some sources claim that the company might launch the iQOO Neo 7 SE in India as the iQOO Neo 7. This device is also currently available in the Chinese market, so most of the details are already known.

It is worth noting that the company has done this for some older models in the past. Additionally, ahead of the launch, the 5G phone has been spotted on a Geekbench listing, which suggests that the new phone could have similar specifications to the Neo SE smartphone. Both the Neo 7 SE and the Neo 7 reportedly have the same chipset.

If the specifications are similar to the iQOO Neo 7 SE, the device could feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother performance. The screen also offers a peak brightness of 1,300nits, similar to many mid-range premium phones. 

The device is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging technology. The company includes a fast charger in the retail box, unlike brands like Apple and Samsung. The provided charger can top up the phone's battery by 60 percent in about 10 minutes, according to the company.

For photography, the iQOO Neo 7 SE has three cameras at the back. The device features a 65-megapixel main camera with support for IOS. However, the company decided to skip the 8-megapixel sensor in favor of a 2-megapixel sensor, which is considered a downgrade by some. 

Q1: What are the key features of the iQOO Neo 7 5G?

The iQOO Neo 7 5G could feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother performance. 

Q2: When will the iQOO Neo 7 5G be available in India?
The iQOO Neo 7 5G is set to launch in India on February 16th, with more details on pricing and availability to be announced closer to the launch date.

