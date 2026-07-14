India lodges strong protest to Iran after Hormuz strikes kill sailor, says attacks 'must cease' now

New Delhi:

India has condemned the attacks on two of its merchant vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, in the Strait of Hormuz, referring to them as "acts of violence" that target seafarers and disrupt free and safe navigation through international waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz. The ministry urged all sides to end hostilities at the earliest and return to dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace, stability and security in West Asia. It also stressed that attacks targeting commercial ships and civilian infrastructure "must cease" so that unrestricted maritime trade and navigation through key international sea routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, can continue in accordance with international law.

Earlier on Tuesday, New Delhi had summoned Iranian diplomats including Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Mohammad Javad Hosseini, to the Ministry of External Affairs after an Iranian missile strike on two UAE tankers in the Strait of Hormuz left one Indian crew member dead and several others injured. "The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned this morning by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest against these attacks was lodged with him," the statement read.

What did India say?

According to the Ministry, out of the 12 Indian crew members onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one died and another was injured. On MT Mombasa, nine of the 18 Indian nationals sustained injuries, including two who are reported to be seriously hurt.

The ministry conveyed its deepest condolences to the deceased seafarer's family and wished those injured a speedy recovery. India's Mission and Post in the UAE, it said, were closely tracking the situation and staying in touch with UAE authorities to help the affected Indian crew members.

Indian missions coordinating assistance

The MEA said the Indian Embassy and Consulate in the United Arab Emirates are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant contact with the Emirati authorities. The diplomatic missions are coordinating efforts to ensure that all necessary assistance and support are provided to the affected Indian crew members.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes, carrying a notable share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas exports. Any disruption in the waterway has the potential to affect global energy supplies, commercial shipping and international trade which makes attacks on merchant vessels a matter of worldwide concern.

(With inputs from ANI)

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