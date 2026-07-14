'Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride': Supreme Court imposes Rs 3 lakh fine on comedian

Highlights The Supreme Court imposed a Rs 10 lakh cost on Samay Raina

The comedian has been directed him to deposit the amount within two weeks

The CJI said Raina had 'taken the court for a ride' and had 'brazenly violated' the apex court

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on comedian Samay Raina, taking a stern view of his conduct during the proceedings. The amount was later reduced to Rs 3 lakh. This is in continuation of India's Got Latent controversy that created an uproar in January 2025.

According to the court, Raina misled the apex court and made incorrect statements during the hearing. Observing that such conduct could not be overlooked, the bench imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the comedian.

The Supreme Court also warned that if the amount is not deposited within the prescribed time, strict legal action will be initiated against him.

In its observations, the court said Raina had taken the judicial process lightly and found that the statements made before it were not correct.

As per Bar and Bench, the matter was heard in connection with proceedings arising out of FIRs registered over offensive remarks made on India's Got Latent. The case also concerns YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who was earlier barred from airing his shows before the restriction was later lifted after he undertook to create awareness through programmes involving persons with disabilities.

During the hearing, advocate Aparajita Singh questioned Raina's conduct, telling the court, "Now we find it distasteful to ask for his show. He is calling a few of such disabled to some physical locations and do shows. People like Samay Raina is apparently a youth icon. I shudder to think so."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded, "Our youth has better icons."

Coming down strongly on Raina, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai observed, "We have no reason to believe that Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride and has brazenly violated the orders of this court. The misconduct is further compounded stating that an affidavit is filed when nothing is on record."

The bench then imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh, directing that it be deposited within two weeks.

The Solicitor General also referred to the opening scene of one of Raina's shows, saying the comedian hangs a "Nimbu-Mirchi" on stage as a superstition to ward off bad luck and prevent the show from getting cancelled or landing in trouble.

"It was very clear what is he targeting or speaking about," Mehta told the court.

The Chief Justice further remarked, "If you don't know how to mend your ways or respect sentiments of the society members then you have to face consequences."

During the hearing, Raina's counsel informed the court that around Rs 9 lakh had been raised through the shows. However, advocate Aparajita Singh said, "We do not want any money from them."

Justice Surya Kant Bagchi also made strong observations on the issue, saying, "You should have invited the client of Ms Aparajita Singh and done the show. Now you are giving a sense that you are trying to buy them out. If you used their disability to showcase your fundamental right to have commercial speech..."

The Chief Justice added, "What about their fundamental right to dignity."

Justice Bagchi further observed, "Your show deals with humour. It deals with right to happiness. But you are only on right to material things."

Closing the exchange, the Chief Justice told the comedian, "As an artist you are in public life. In public life more you respect others the more is the investment."

During the hearing, advocate Aparajita Singh argued that the respondents had displayed an unwillingness to comply with the court's directions. "This arrogance that I am not going to bow down," she submitted.

Appearing for Samay Raina, his counsel told the bench that persons with disabilities had been invited to the shows and photographs of the events were available. However, the lawyer acknowledged that if Singh's client had not been approached, "it is unfortunate," and assured the court, "We will prevail over our client and have it done."

The bench, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of compliance. Chief Justice of India B R Gavai observed, "We have been granting liberty for so long. We thought you are youngsters from respectable family and work on it... but nothing is happening."

Advocate Singh reiterated her concerns, saying, "This is just ego and arrogance." Raina's counsel disagreed, stating, "There is no ego."

Responding to the submission, the Chief Justice remarked, "If this is not arrogance then we have to check Oxford Dictionary."

The bench initially imposed a uniform cost of Rs 5 lakh on all the respondents. When the counsel requested that the amount be waived, the Chief Justice declined, saying the cost had been imposed for non-compliance with the court's directions and for the absence of a status report despite three hearings.

After the counsel explained that an affidavit had been filed late, the court reduced the cost to Rs 3 lakh. At the same time, the Chief Justice cautioned, "If you don't comply it will become 30 lakhs."

As the counsel attempted to explain that an earlier affidavit had sought details of the Cure SMA petitioners, Justice Bagchi remarked, "More you speak more subterfuge comes out."