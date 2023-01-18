Twitter blue tick: Know why Taliban is buying some verified badges

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk

It has been reported that some prominent Taliban members have subscribed to Twitter Blue and have further bought the verification badges too, as per the report of BBC. The report further states that at least two Taliban officials along with four supporters of the group were displaying the Blue Tick on their profiles on Twitter.

Although the profiles do not have verified badges anymore and it is further unclear what actually happened- as no one from Twitter has commented on the issue yet.

Who were the Taliban members who bought the Blue Badge on Twitter?

As per the BBC report, Hedayatullah Hedayat, who is the head of the Taliban's department for "access to information" has over 1,87,000 followers, and the other person named Abdul Haq Hammad, who is the head of the media watchdog at the Afghan Ministry of Information and Culture, has over 1,70,000 followers- were the two prominent personalities who purchased the Blue Tick badge.

The report of BBC states that they got the badge but it was later removed after a massive outrage took over social media and the internet.

How to get Twitter Blue subscription?

The once-precious Blue Tick of Twitter has been under a lot of concerns and questions since Elon Musk took over the platform. Before Musk took over, the Blue Tick badge was limited to those accounts which were authenticated and those which were of any public interest.

If one looked forward to getting their account verified, a strict policy was there, through which one had to apply for verification by Twitter’s team. The Twitter account holder would have to submit a few documents in order to prove that their account was eligible for the verified badge.

However, the new CEO changed the norm drastically when he entered the management of the firm. Under his new subscription plan, anybody who could pay the amount of USD 8 per month could easily get their account verified.

