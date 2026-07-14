'Please do not let Ketan become...': Ketan Agarwal's mother pens emotional letter to PM Modi, seeks justice

New Delhi:

The mother of murdered Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has written an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure speedy justice for her son. In the letter, Rakhi Agarwal said she was not seeking sympathy or any special treatment, but only the strictest punishment for those responsible for her son's death. The grieving mother said she never imagined she would one day have to approach the Prime Minister seeking justice for her own child.

'I had to perform the last rites of my son'

In the email addressed to Prime Minister Modi, Rakhi Agarwal spoke about the unimaginable pain of losing her son at a young age. "Like every mother, I dreamt of watching Ketan build a beautiful life, get married, and grow old with us. Instead, I had to perform the last rites of my child."

Describing the emotional void left behind, she further wrote, "My son was brutally murdered, and with him, meri poori duniya chali gayi (my whole world is gone). Every corner of our home reminds me of him... the silence that has replaced his laughter reminds me every day that he will never come back."

Rakhi Agarwal also revealed that the tragedy deeply affected the entire family. She said her father-in-law passed away just 20 days after Ketan's death as he was unable to cope with the loss of his grandson.

'I am only asking for justice'

Appealing directly to the Prime Minister, Rakhi Agarwal wrote, "Modi Ji, main sirf ek maa hoon (I am just a mother). I am not asking for sympathy or any special favour. I am only asking for justice." She requested that the case be handled without unnecessary delays and urged the authorities to ensure that those responsible are punished in accordance with the law.

"Please do not let Ketan become just another case file. He was someone's son, someone's grandson, someone's brother, but to me, woh meri poori duniya tha (he was my entire world)." The bereaved mother added that she still speaks to her son's photograph every night, hoping that one day she will be able to tell him justice has finally been delivered. "One day I hope I would be able to say that you have received the justice," she wrote.

What happened in the Ketan Agarwal murder case?

Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old realtor from Pune, died after falling into a valley near Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. The case was initially registered as an accidental death. However, during the investigation, police concluded that the incident was a pre-planned murder. Subsequently, Ketan's fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, were arrested. According to investigators, the two allegedly conspired to kill Ketan by pushing him off a cliff during an outing to the hill fort.

Police cite digital evidence in murder probe

Police have said the murder was carefully planned in advance. The investigation is based on multiple pieces of evidence, including digital records, CCTV footage, witness statements and other forensic material collected during the probe. Both accused are currently in judicial custody, while the investigation into the case is continuing.

(With inputs from PTI)

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