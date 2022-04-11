Gizmore Trolley Speakers: All you need to know

Gizmore, a smart accessories brand has unleashed the range of Make in India trolley speakers dubbed as WHEELZ T1501 N and T1000 PRO in the Indian market. Both the speakers are currently available for purchase through the official website of Gizmoreand Amazon India where WHEELZ T1501 N is priced at Rs 5,499 and T1000 PRO is at Rs 3999 respectively.
WHEELZ T1501 N Specifications
- Offers 360-degree immersive sound
- simple-to-use tap controls
- wireless karaoke speaker from a Bluetooth-enabled device
- The speaker claims to produce great quality sound with a keen focus on bass, timbre, and pitch
- The speaker creates a portable sound system that ideals for both outdoor and indoor parties
- Powered with a 2000W P.M.P.O, dual 8-inch subwoofer, and 20 W speakers
- Rugged and portable
- Comes with a 3600 mAh battery capacity with around 4 hours of continuous playtime, making it an ideal party gadget with disco lights
- Impressive LED glow light to add some oomph look to the speaker
- T1501N also offers a wireless mic and remote for easy accessibility
Priced at Rs.5499, the speaker is available on Amazon & Gizmore’s official website
WHEELZ T1000 PRO Specifications
- T1000 is a combination of technology and design
- Claimed to be a great speaker for outdoors and indoors
- Clear vocals and surround sound,
- changeable audio settings,
- 4-hour battery run down, 2200 mAH battery capacity
- A wired microphone
- Users can change the audio settings which could adjust with the environment and could be a better performer
- To charge the speaker user needs and all that is required is a USB cable or power bank.
Priced at Rs. Rs 3999/, the product is available on Amazon & Gizmore’s official website
Gizmore is currently manufacturing 5000 units of both products per month and is aiming to double its manufacturing capabilities in the coming months. The brand has also set a sales target of 50,000 units of both the products by end of this year.