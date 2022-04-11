Gizmore Trolley Speakers: All you need to know

Monday, April 11, 2022
     
Gizmore has recently introduced two new trolley speakers in the Indian market- WHEELZ T1501 N and T1000 PRO. Learn about the key highlights 

India TV Tech Desk Reported by: India TV Tech Desk
Noida Published on: April 11, 2022 19:13 IST
Gizmore Trolley Speakers
Image Source : PR

Gizmore, a smart accessories brand has unleashed the range of Make in India trolley speakers dubbed as WHEELZ T1501 N and T1000 PRO in the Indian market. Both the speakers are currently available for purchase through the official website of Gizmoreand Amazon India where WHEELZ T1501 N is priced at Rs 5,499 and T1000 PRO is at Rs 3999 respectively.

WHEELZ T1501 N Specifications

  • Offers 360-degree immersive sound
  • simple-to-use tap controls
  • wireless karaoke speaker from a Bluetooth-enabled device
  • The speaker claims to produce great quality sound with a keen focus on bass, timbre, and pitch
  • The speaker creates a portable sound system that ideals for both outdoor and indoor parties
  • Powered with a 2000W P.M.P.O, dual 8-inch subwoofer, and 20 W speakers
  • Rugged and portable 
  • Comes with a 3600 mAh battery capacity with around 4 hours of continuous playtime, making it an ideal party gadget with disco lights
  • Impressive LED glow light to add some oomph look to the speaker 
  • T1501N also offers a wireless mic and remote for easy accessibility

Priced at Rs.5499, the speaker is available on Amazon & Gizmore’s official website

WHEELZ T1000 PRO Specifications 

  • T1000 is a combination of technology and design 
  • Claimed to be a great speaker for outdoors and indoors 
  • Clear vocals and surround sound, 
  • changeable audio settings, 
  • 4-hour battery run down, 2200 mAH battery capacity
  • A wired microphone
  • Users can change the audio settings which could adjust with the environment and could be a better performer 
  • To charge the speaker user needs and all that is required is a USB cable or power bank.

Priced at Rs. Rs 3999/, the product is available on Amazon & Gizmore’s official website

  
Gizmore is currently manufacturing 5000 units of both products per month and is aiming to double its manufacturing capabilities in the coming months. The brand has also set a sales target of 50,000 units of both the products by end of this year.

 

