Gizmore Trolley Speakers: All you need to know

Gizmore, a smart accessories brand has unleashed the range of Make in India trolley speakers dubbed as WHEELZ T1501 N and T1000 PRO in the Indian market. Both the speakers are currently available for purchase through the official website of Gizmoreand Amazon India where WHEELZ T1501 N is priced at Rs 5,499 and T1000 PRO is at Rs 3999 respectively.

WHEELZ T1501 N Specifications

Offers 360-degree immersive sound

simple-to-use tap controls

wireless karaoke speaker from a Bluetooth-enabled device

The speaker claims to produce great quality sound with a keen focus on bass, timbre, and pitch

The speaker creates a portable sound system that ideals for both outdoor and indoor parties

Powered with a 2000W P.M.P.O, dual 8-inch subwoofer, and 20 W speakers

Rugged and portable

Comes with a 3600 mAh battery capacity with around 4 hours of continuous playtime, making it an ideal party gadget with disco lights

Impressive LED glow light to add some oomph look to the speaker

T1501N also offers a wireless mic and remote for easy accessibility

Priced at Rs.5499, the speaker is available on Amazon & Gizmore’s official website

WHEELZ T1000 PRO Specifications

T1000 is a combination of technology and design

Claimed to be a great speaker for outdoors and indoors

Clear vocals and surround sound,

changeable audio settings,

4-hour battery run down, 2200 mAH battery capacity

A wired microphone

Users can change the audio settings which could adjust with the environment and could be a better performer

To charge the speaker user needs and all that is required is a USB cable or power bank.

Priced at Rs. Rs 3999/, the product is available on Amazon & Gizmore’s official website



Gizmore is currently manufacturing 5000 units of both products per month and is aiming to double its manufacturing capabilities in the coming months. The brand has also set a sales target of 50,000 units of both the products by end of this year.