Diwali 2020: Best smart TVs to buy under Rs. 50,000

Planning to buy a new TV? Diwali is the best time to get one as prices crash in the festive season. TV market is expanding day by day and new players are entering the industry to confuse us more in making the right choice. Since everyone is working from home and staying with family all the time, a big TV is a must for entertainment post working hours.

Here are the best smart TVs under Rs. 50,000.

TCL 4K QLED C715

TCS 4K QLED C715 offers a stunning picture quality and aims to bring your viewing experience to the next level. It is powered with Quantum dot technology that produces three vibrant images, colour gamut, and brightness that will enhance your viewing quality. Dolby vision adds to its astronomical display and brings the extraordinary colour and contrast to the screen.

The company bundles it with Dolby Atmos and hand-free voice control. While the Dolby Atmos feature will let you have the feel of moving audio and steadily transport you into the story, the hand-free voice (far-field voice recognition technology) control provides the luxury of giving voice commands directly to the TV instead of the remote.

Price in India – Rs. 45,990

Sony Bravia X7002G

Sony Bravia X7002G offers features like 4K X-Reality Pro and ClearAudio+. On top of that, the TV comes with an aluminium finish and a sleek frame. This TV offers you the combined goodness of 4K picture-quality and the detail of High Dynamic Range so that your favourite video content is more enjoyable to watch. Sony’s 4K picture processing technology enhances each pixel so that you can see every detail irrespective of the type of content that you’re watching on this TV.

Price in India - Rs. 44,999

LG 43UK6780PTE

With features, such as the IPS 4K Display and 4K Cinema HDR with Dolby Vision, the LG 43UK6780PTE looks to be an attractive option. The TV also comes with DTS VIRTUAL: X technology. It also comes with convenience features, such as the Magic Remote, and Share and Control.

The TV can reproduce over a billion rich colours with a finer gradation to offer precise and lifelike picture quality, and a wider viewing angle. You can watch High Dynamic Range (HDR) content on this TV as it supports multiple HDR formats, such as the HDR10 Pro and HLG Pro.

Price in India - Rs. 47,499

Samsung UA50TUE60AK

With a Crystal Display, 4K UHD Resolution, and a Boundless Design, the Samsung UA50TUE60AKXXL TV is a wonderful home appliance for immersive entertainment. This television features an Ambient Mode to display your personal photos, and it supports a number of virtual assistants for fast and easy entertainment. The TV also produces crystal-clear visuals with vivid and vibrant colours to ensure an immersive viewing experience.

It features a single chip that adjusts the colours and the contrast ratio of the images to offer high-quality visuals on screen. It produces sharper and crisper images on screen, so you can enjoy true-to-life picture quality. With multiple voice assistants, you can change channels, adjust the volume and control various other features of this TV with a simple command.

Price in India- ₹ 48,990

Philips 50PFL3950

Philips 6600 Series 58-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV comes with cutting-edge technologies that include 3840x2160 pixels resolution, HDR10+, Micro Dimming, Pixel Precise Ultra HD for upgraded picture quality. The 20W dual speakers with 5 band equalizer, A.I. sound, clear dialogue, bass enhancement, auto volume leveler, night mode, Dolby volume leveler deliver excellent audio. Besides, this Wi-Fi-enabled TV has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports so that you can connect to your smart devices. It can further be wall-mounted.

Price in India - Rs. 48,990

