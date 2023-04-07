Protect your privacy: Top VPN apps you should consider

Friday, April 07, 2023
     
With the widespread use of the internet and social media, it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep our personal information safe and secure. Fortunately, Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology has made it possible for people to protect online privacy and anonymity.

Updated on: April 07, 2023
In today's digital age, safeguarding your online privacy is of paramount importance, given the rising instances of internet tracking, data breaches, and cyberattacks. To ensure maximum privacy protection, virtual private network (VPN) software can prove to be an invaluable tool. By encrypting your web traffic and concealing your IP address, VPNs make it extremely challenging for anyone to track your online activity.

ALSO READ: Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

Here are some of the top VPN apps that can help you protect your privacy.

NordVPN

NordVPN is a great all-around VPN with Privacy protection. AES 256-bit encryption via the OpenVPN protocol, SHA384 authentication, and perfect forward secrecy are among the security features provided by NordVPN. All apps have a kill switch except the Android version. When turned on, this will cut off your internet access if your VPN connection is lost. Automatic wifi protection is another security feature that makes sure you're always safe while connecting to unprotected wifi networks. NordVPN can unblock the majority of popular streaming websites and provides outstanding streaming speeds.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Update: This new feature will allow the users to keep messages from disappearing

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a British long-Island-based company that upholds a stringent policy of not recording any data that may reveal users' identities. This VPN safeguards your connection through 256-bit AES encryption, ensuring that your data privacy is secured by warding off DNS, WebRTC, and IPv6 leaks. To ensure that no data is left behind in the event of a server raid, ExpressVPN server software exclusively runs on RAM instead of hard drives, offering built-in security.

CyberGhost

CyberGhost is a Romania-based company which emphasises privacy as well. It lets you choose a server based on how you want to use it. It has built-in protection against DNS leaks, WebRTC leaks, and IPv6 leaks on all platforms along with a kill switch. 

SurfShark

Surfshark is a relatively new VPN app that has quickly gained popularity because of its affordable pricing and security features. It has a strong no-logs policy and employs AES-256 encryption. A special function provided by Surfshark called CleanWeb prevents viruses, trackers, and advertisements. It permits limitless simultaneous connections.

ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN is a VPN app created by the same team behind ProtonMail, a popular encrypted email service. It offers strong security features, including AES-256 encryption and a strict no-logs policy. ProtonVPN also offers a unique feature called Secure Core, which routes your internet traffic through multiple servers located in different countries, making it much more difficult for anyone to track your online activity.

ALSO READ: 5 wireless mouse and keyboard combos you can buy for under Rs 2,000

VPN is a powerful tool to protect your online privacy and anonymity. With the right VPN app, you can access the internet without fear of being monitored or tracked. 

 

