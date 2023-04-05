Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK WhatsApp Update: This new feature will allow the users to keep messages from disappearing

WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging apps in the world, has introduced a new feature that allows users to prevent messages from disappearing. This new feature is a welcome addition to the already existing disappearing messages feature, which allows users to send messages that automatically disappear after a certain amount of time.

A recent report mentioned that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.3 update, available on the Google Play Store, introduces a new feature that allows beta testers to prevent specific messages from disappearing. This feature is designed to help users retain important messages, and the bookmark action is now made visible within the chat header.

The report states that by simply selecting the bookmark icon, all users can now stop a message from dissipating. Likewise, if a user wishes to make a disappearing message disappear permanently, they can choose the "unkeep" icon, after which the message will be removed without any option for others to prevent it from disappearing again.

This feature is particularly useful for important conversations that users may want to access again in the future. For example, if a user receives important information from a colleague or friend, they can prevent the message from disappearing. This feature can also be beneficial in situations where a user may need to keep a record of important conversations for professional or legal purposes.

However, this feature is currently available for some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store. It shall be available to more people in the coming weeks.

The disappearing messages feature was introduced by WhatsApp in November 2020 and it received mixed reactions. While some users found it quite useful for maintaining privacy, others found it intrusive and annoying.

