Wednesday, April 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp Update: This new feature will allow the users to keep messages from disappearing

WhatsApp Update: This new feature will allow the users to keep messages from disappearing

Certain beta testers who have the most recent version of WhatsApp beta installed from the Play Store can currently prevent messages from dissipating.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2023 23:15 IST
WhatsApp's latest feature
Image Source : FREEPIK WhatsApp Update: This new feature will allow the users to keep messages from disappearing

WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging apps in the world, has introduced a new feature that allows users to prevent messages from disappearing. This new feature is a welcome addition to the already existing disappearing messages feature, which allows users to send messages that automatically disappear after a certain amount of time.

A recent report mentioned that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.3 update, available on the Google Play Store, introduces a new feature that allows beta testers to prevent specific messages from disappearing. This feature is designed to help users retain important messages, and the bookmark action is now made visible within the chat header.       

ALSO READ: Buying a smart AC? Here is what to keep in mind

The report states that by simply selecting the bookmark icon, all users can now stop a message from dissipating. Likewise, if a user wishes to make a disappearing message disappear permanently, they can choose the "unkeep" icon, after which the message will be removed without any option for others to prevent it from disappearing again. 

This feature is particularly useful for important conversations that users may want to access again in the future. For example, if a user receives important information from a colleague or friend, they can prevent the message from disappearing. This feature can also be beneficial in situations where a user may need to keep a record of important conversations for professional or legal purposes.

ALSO READ:  How to stop spam calls on your smartphone?

Related Stories
WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting group expiry date

WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting group expiry date

WhatsApp Update: 21 new emojis released for some beta testers

WhatsApp Update: 21 new emojis released for some beta testers

WhatsApp Update: New feature 'approve new participants' rolled out for beta testers

WhatsApp Update: New feature 'approve new participants' rolled out for beta testers

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

WhatsApp brings new limit polls feature for Android beta users

WhatsApp brings new limit polls feature for Android beta users

WhatsApp updated desktop app with improved connectivity and video chat experience

WhatsApp updated desktop app with improved connectivity and video chat experience

WhatsApp may introduce short video messages feature for iOS, hints latest beta version

WhatsApp may introduce short video messages feature for iOS, hints latest beta version

WhatsApp launches official chat feature for Android and iOS

WhatsApp launches official chat feature for Android and iOS

WhatsApp to bring new 'edit message' feature for iOS: Know-more

WhatsApp to bring new 'edit message' feature for iOS: Know-more

This WhatsApp update will fix the expiration bug on Android beta

This WhatsApp update will fix the expiration bug on Android beta

WhatsApp disappearing messages to get 15 new durations: Know more

WhatsApp disappearing messages to get 15 new durations: Know more

WhatsApp rolling out new text editor for Android beta: Know-more

WhatsApp rolling out new text editor for Android beta: Know-more

How to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from select contacts

How to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from select contacts

How to clear WhatsApp storage on Android: Step-by-step guide

How to clear WhatsApp storage on Android: Step-by-step guide

To use this feature, select the "bookmark" icon to keep a message from disappearing. If someone wants to make a disappearing message disappear again, they can simply select the "unkeep" icon, which will permanently erase the message with no option for anyone to prevent it from disappearing again. However, this feature is currently available for some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store. It shall be available to more people in the coming weeks.

The disappearing messages feature was introduced by WhatsApp in November 2020 and it received mixed reactions. While some users found it quite useful for maintaining privacy, others found it intrusive and annoying.  

 

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News