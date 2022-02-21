Best 5 Video Editing Apps in India

Mobile videography has taken another level, all thanks to the short video apps named TikTok which brought the rage worldwide. The app got banned in India but they made a rage and a number of platforms started emerging, working on the similar trend of short video model.
This helped the people of all the age groups to explore their creative style and enabled them to explore the world without anyone’s help or any special degree too. All that a user needed to do was just find the right application to make creative videos, with the best effects, filters and graphics.
There is a number of applications that are available in the market which can help people to edit long and short format videos through their handsets. They are free, easy to use and understood by anyone.
Here is a list of 5 free video editing applications for customizing your mobile videos:
Video Editor & Maker - InShot
One of the most used applications, InShot is a platform majorly used and suggested by people who are avidly making short videos. The app comes with a number of effects and features to help you make a perfect video with a mobile phone, without any discomfort. The app comes with the following features:
- Users can Trim and cut videos according to the need
- Split one video into several clips
- Merge videos and multiple clips
- Combine and compress video without losing quality
- Adjust the speed from 0.2x to 100x along with reverse and Rewind clip option
- Vlog music video maker where user can add featured music along with using person choice of music too
- Extract audio from video and includes multiple sound effects
- 1000+ stickers, add funny memes to your photos
KineMaster - Video Editor
KineMaster is free to use app for video editing but users can unlock more with a KineMaster Premium subscription which enables the user to remove the watermark and offers an ad-free experience. Users can do the following
- Download and re-edit projects
- Tools for cut, and crop videos
- Combine and edit images, videos, stickers, adding special effects, text on the video etc
- Add voiceovers, music, voice changers and sound effects
- Multiple transitions, effects, videos & images, stickers, fonts, and animations from the KineMaster Asset Store which are purchasable
- Users can create visual effects like reversing, speeding up, adding slow-mo, and applying blending modes
- Number of colour filters and colour adjustments to make your video stand out
Video Editor & Maker VideoShow
VideoShow comes with a number of video editing features. This app comes with features like video with music, animation stickers, cartoon filters and sound effect and is easy to use. Short film-makers can edit video with scroll texts, FX, effects, GIFs, trendy transitions or live dubbing in a personalized way.
- User can make their own vlog, interesting memes and funny videos, with the help of the VideoShow.
- Audio extractor which enables to extract clear audio from any video
- Ready-Made Templates for choosing tempo and template, then uploading video clips or photos.
- Users can export 4K videos and save HD video with no quality loss
- Use video overlay, display multiple videos on one screen.
- Make double exposure effect and also add emojis or animated filter
- Fully licensed music
- Add voice-over, like a recorder and also change your voice into the robotic sound
VivaCut - Pro Video Editor
VivaCut for Android app is the Pro Video editor which features effects like multi-layer timeline, chroma key and green screen features to help you make cinematic videos with music on various social platforms. Furthermore, features are:
- Combine/mix videos and follow editing like Hollywood-style
- Apply to Video Collage, Mask, Text, Emoji, Stickers, etc.
- Add effects like linear, mirror, radial, rectangle and oval, all for the scene.
- Aesthetic video editor with transition effects: extract music/audio from any video.
- Users can add a number of sound effects
- Create cinematic overlay video editor with transition effects
- Combine clips together to create double exposures
- Export videos with 720p, 1080p and 4k
FilmoraGo Video Editor & Maker
FilmoraGo is an HD video editor and video maker app which comes equipped with features like text, audio, emoji, special effects, filters, backgrounds, etc. An easy-to-use, full-featured video editor platform can enable users to make memes, videos with photos, pictures, music, sticker, and sound effect that are easy. Further features are as follows:
- Easy video editing app
- Can create movie scenes for both film directors and beginners
- Trim, cut and merge video
- Numerous colour filters to make video vibrant
- Crop video and Export it in HD quality, fit your video and photo in any Aspect Ratio.
- There are no watermark/no ads after updating to VIP