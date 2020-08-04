Troop Messenger is an Indian app for professional communications and rivals Slack: Know all about it

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Troop Messenger on Play Store

Among the various Indian apps that have launched in recent times to support the 'Vocal for Local' cause in the country, another messaging platform has surfaced -- the Troop Messenger. The messaging platform is meant for professional communication and acts as direct competition to the popular business communication platform Slack. Read on to know more about the Troop Messenger app.

Troop Messenger: What is it?

The Troop Messenger app is meant for business communications and competes with the likes of Slack, Flock, Microsoft Teams, and more. It has two variants: one for SaaS or hosted usage and one for on-premise or self-hosted usage.

Founded by Sudhir Naidu, it also allows for video calling with end-to-end encryption. It supports various features such as using inbuilt Screen Sharing & Screen Control modules, file previews, voice-video calls, Orange Member, Contact Management, Live location tracking. There are several security features such as security PIN unlock, fingerprint unlock, face-unlock and 2-factor authentication.

Additionally, the app, which was founded back in 2018, supports features such as one-on-one messaging and group conversations. Its Burnout feature allows users to have private conversations with them being stored, while the Forkout feature will let users send a message to various users at once.

The Troop Messenger platform enables cross-platform functionality and works on mobile (Android and iOS), browsers, Windows, macOS, and even Linux.

