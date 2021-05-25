Opera GX mobile gaming browser now available on Android, iOS: How to download

Image Source : OPERA Opera GX mobile gaming browser now available on Android, iOS.

Opera GX Mobile beta is now available on Android and iOS, and just like its big brother, Opera is calling it the "world's first mobile browser for games." The company has stated that the public release will take place in a few weeks.

To recall, Opera Software launched its gaming-specific Opera GX web browser in June 2019, which became the world's first gaming browser. The PC variant of Opera GX allows users to CPU and RAM limits, while at the same time providing them with real-time usage details. Apart from these, the browser also comes with features like Hot Tabs Killer, Network Limiter, Twitch integration, Discord integration and more.

Opera GX Mobile: Features

Opera GX Mobile includes multiple features focussed on gamers like the GX Corner, Fast Action Button (FAB), vibration and haptic feedback, Flow and more. The mobile version of the browser does not consist of a long list of game-centric features that the PC variant has, however, we expect that some of those features will make an appearance in future builds.

The company currently offers four different colour themes to users. These include GX Classic, Purple Haze, Ultra Violet and White Wolf.

GX Corner is the homescreen of the browser, which consists of gaming news, deals and discounts on games, release dates, upcoming games, trailers and filters for Windows, Mac, Linux, consoles, and VR.

The FAB customises your navigation bar located at the bottom of the browser into a single button, which has tap and hold actions. It also comes with vibrations and haptic feedback when interacting with elements in the button.

The Flow feature allows users to connect their mobile device with their PCs to sync their experiences. This feature works with QR code scanning technology. Explaining this in a press release Opera Software stated that Flow is a "chat-like space shared between the mobile and computer browser that allows you to send files, links, YouTube videos, photos and personal notes, and access them at any time from the connected phone or computer." However, using this technology users can only share files up to 10MB in size.

Other features include an inbuilt ad blocker, cookie dialogue blocker, cryptocurrency mining protection, and pop-up blocker.