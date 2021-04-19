Delhi Curfew COVID-19: Android, iOS apps to order groceries, food

Image Source : PIXABAY COVID-19 Curfew: Android, iOS apps to order groceries, food

COVID-19 cases are on the rise and in order to bring the situation under control, the Delhi government has announced a week-long curfew. If the situation gets worse, other states might also announce a lockdown. As people are now unable to leave their houses, there has been a surge in the use of home delivery apps.

In case you are not aware of all the apps that you can use to order groceries or food online, here’s a list of apps that you can try out.

Zomato

Zomato is a popular application used for searching nearby restaurants. The application also allows users to order food at their place. The app also brings a lot of offers and discounts making it reasonable for users to offer food online. Zomato app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. One can also access Zomato via its website.

Swiggy

Swiggy is yet another popular application that people use to order food. Just like Zomato, Swiggy has partnered with quite a lot of restaurants. It includes popular chains like KFC, Pizza Hut, Dominos and more. It also has a lot of local restaurants listed. The app is available for free on Android and iOS.

Uber Eats

Unlike Zomato and Swiggy, Uber Eats does not have a very long list of restaurants. However, it does bring a lot of offers that can sometime make ordering food seem cheaper than Zomato and Swiggy. The app is available on Android and iOS.

Grofers

In case you are not into ordering food online, you can use apps like Grofers to order vegetables and raw materials for your kitchen. Grofers also tries to beat out the competition by offering discounts to its customers. They also offer quick delivery of dairy products.

Big Basket

Big Basket is an alternative to Grofers and it also offers grocery, dairy products and more. They deliver at various locations and often come up with new deals and offers. Just like all the other apps in this list, Big Basket is also available on Android and iOS.