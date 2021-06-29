Wimbledon 2021, Day 2 Lookahead: Serena Williams back on Centre Court

Follow us on Image Source : AP USA's Serena Williams prepares for a practice session, ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Sunday, June 27

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams returns to Centre Court on Tuesday to begin her latest bid for a record-tying 24th major title. Seeded No. 6, she'll open against 100th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Williams did not play a grass-court tuneup tournament after the French Open, where she lost in the fourth round. She's 77-1 in first-round matches at major tournaments.

Coco Gauff, who reached the fourth round in her Wimbledon debut two years ago at age 15, opens against Francesca Jones. No. 1-seeded Ash Barty will be first on Centre Court to play Carla Suárez Navarro.

On the men's side, eight-time champion Roger Federer faces Adrian Mannarino and has won all six of their previous matches. Daniil Medvedev, seeded No. 2 behind Djokovic, plays Jan-Lennard Struff. Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tournament where Medvedev has never reached the second week.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy with a chance of light rain. High of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy with some rain. High of 69 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s First Round: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Monica Niculescu 6-1, 6-4; No. 11 Garbine Muguruza beat Fiona Ferro 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Sofia Kenin beat Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-2; No. 7 Iga Swiatek beat Hsieh Su-wei 6-4, 6-4; Sloane Stephens beat No. 10 Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-4; No. 23 Madison Keys beat Katie Swan 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s First Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Jack Draper 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2; Frances Tiafoe beat No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, 6-3; No. 5 Andrey Rublev beat Federico Delbonis 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2; No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut beat John Millman 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4); Marton Fucsovics beat No. 19 Jannik Sinner 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3; No. 25 Karen Khachanov beat Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3); Dominik Koepfer beat No. 27 Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-2; Denis Kudla beat No. 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 5-7, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

21 — Number of singles matches postponed because of rain, including one involving five-time champion Venus Williams, who is playing in her 23rd Wimbledon.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“That guy is special. He's going to do a lot of great things ... but not today.” — Frances Tiafoe told the crowd after upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas.