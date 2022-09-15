Roger Federer Retirement: ‘24 years feels like 24 hours’ as Federer misses out on ‘Special 24’

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Roger Federer's career in numbers

After 24 years at the highest level, Roger Federer will bid farewell to the world of tennis after he announced his retirement from the game. The Swiss Maestro at 41 announced on Twitter that he will be hanging his racket at the end of the Laver Cup in London. In a heartfelt message on Twitter, Federer made his emotions felt and showed his love for the game that has been part of the journey for more than two decades. But what exactly makes the number 24 special for Federer, but on a sorrowful note?

24 years fell like 24 hours

In a message posted on Thursday evening, Federer wrote – “24 years feels like 24 hours.” Federer turned pro in 1998 and enjoyed his journey throughout. On his way to the glory, he beat the likes of Pete Sampras, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic while sharing the podium with the latter two on multiple occasions in a 24-year-long career.

At last, when he said goodbye to the playing fraternity, he was seen with a stellar trophy cabinet that consisted of not less than 20 Grand Slam titles – 8 Wimbledon, 6 Australian, 5 US Open, and a solitary French Open title.

Failed to catch Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles

In 2018 Federer won his last Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and many thought that he still had enough in him to catch the great Margaret Court who resides with the 24 Grand Slam singles titles. The great Australian will have her record intact as she will continue to lead the way until Nadal or Djokovic eventually catches her. However, for Federer, the dream remains incomplete as he failed to surpass Margaret.

24 defeats to Nadal

In a love loss with the number 24, Federer lost on 24 occasions to his closet and oldest foe Rafael Nadal. They met on 40 different occasions, and it was the Swiss who led the early proceedings but was eventually caught up by the Spaniard. They contested some of the greatest matches of all time in the history of tennis. Whether it was the final of the 2007 and 2008 Wimbledon or the 2009 Australian Open the rivalry between Nadal and Federer never disappointed.

