Roger Federer Retirement: 20 Grand Slams, 8 Wimbledon titles and one Great Roger Federer!!!

It was an end of an era in the World of tennis on Thursday as Roger Federer called time on his illustrious career after playing at the highest level for 24 long years. Considered by many the greatest tennis player of all time, the Swiss star won all the major accolades in his tennis career. An owner of 20 Grand Slam titles, Federer graced the game for more than two decades before tweeting about his retirement. After the Laver Cup, he will officially hang his racket and will say goodbye to the beautiful game one final time.

Federer in Numbers

After staying away from the game for more than a year, it was expected that he will appear at this year’s Wimbledon but stayed away due to fitness issues. At the time of retirement, Federer would look back at some of his big achievements as he won eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles, and a solitary French Open title in 2009.

Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018 French Open 2009 Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017 US Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008

Where does he rank in all-time list?

Renowned for his excellent backend and forehand, the Swiss came to rise for the first time in 2001 when he beat Pete Sampras at Wimbledon. Two years later he won his first title at the SW-19 and would later win five titles in a row in London. In time to come, he would go past the likes of Pete Sampras and Roy Emerson.

Currently, only Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won more Grand Slam titles than him in Men’s tennis. Nadal leads the chart with 22 Grand Slam titles while Djokovic is one behind on 21. At the start of 2022, the trio of Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer had won 20 Grand Slam titles each. His last Grand Slam triumph was 2018 Australian Open while his last Wimbledon title came in 2017.

Most Singles Grand Slam titles for Men’s-

Player No. of Titles Rafael Nadal 22 Novak Djokovic 21 Roger Federer 20 Pete Sampras 14 Roy Emerson 12

Alongside Grand Slam titles he also won a Gold Medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics in Men’s doubles with Stanislas Wawrinka. Federer lost in the final of the Men’s singles in the 2012 London Olympics after Andy Murray got the better of him. On six occasions he won the year-ending ATP tour finals while winning the Davis cup in 2014.

