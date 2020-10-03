French Open: 3 debutants reach fourth round first time since 1994

Image Source : AP Germany's Daniel Altmaier screams after scoring a point against Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the third round match of the French Open.

German player Daniel Altmaier is proving to be a force that's difficult to stop. He came through the qualifying tournament to reach the French Open main draw.

The 22-year-old has now upset seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini to storm into the fourth round with a 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win.

The 186th ranked Altmaier joins two other Roland Garros debutants — Sebastian Korda and Jannik Sinner — in round four. That many men haven’t gone that far on their debuts at Roland Garros since four debutants made the last 16 in 1994.

Altmaier has struggled with injuries in the past but has yet to drop a set. He has won all three tie-breaks he has faced in his Grand Slam debut. He also only dropped one set in his three matches in qualifying.

