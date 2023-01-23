Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka outclasses Belinda Bencic in straight sets to book first QF berth

Fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-2 on Monday to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time. Bencic double-faulted to drop the first set, which put Sabalenka in control from that point. No.4-seeded Caroline Garcia faced Magda Linette later Monday for another place in the women's quarterfinals. Garcia reached the semifinals of the U.S. Open last season but has never reached the quarterfinals in Australia.

Road all clear for Sabalenka?

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Ons Jabeur have both been eliminated, leaving No. 3 Jessica Pegula as the highest ranked women through to the final eight.

“I'm super happy with the win today,” Sabalenka said.

“She (Bencic) is an unbelievable player. She played so good. I'm really happy with the level today.”

Sabalenka said she had worked hard on controlling her emotions during matches.

“It takes me a little while to understand that negative emotions are not going to help me on court,” she said.

“You just have to stay strong and believe no matter what.”

Sablenka also said her fitness has improved.

“We did a lot of work in the preseason and I'm super happy that everything is working right now,” she said.

Novak Djokovic faced Alex de Minaur Monday for a place in the men's quarterfinals. Djokovic is aiming for this 10th title at the Australian Open and his 22nd Grand Slam title. The Grand Slam mark would tie him with Rafael Nadal for the most by any man.

Djokovic’s Grand Slam career

Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021

French Open 2016, 2021

Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

US Open 2011, 2015, 2018

Nadal’s record also on the cards

If Djokovic does go all the way, he will equal Nadal’s record for most singles Grand Slam titles with 22. Currently, the Spaniard is top of the chart followed by the Serb and Roger Federer with 20 and will look to go level with Nadal.

A win at the Rod Laver Arena for Djokovic will also see him narrow the gap for most Grand Slam titles in the singles division in both men’s and women’s departments. Currently, Australia’s great Margaret Court tops the list with 24 major titles followed b Serena Williams with 23 majors. Nadal is currently level with Steffi Graff with 22 major titles followed by Djokovic and Federer with 21 and 20 majors respectively.

