Monday, January 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka outclasses Belinda Bencic in straight sets to book first QF berth

Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka outclasses Belinda Bencic in straight sets to book first QF berth

Australian Open 2023: Belarus' Aryana Sabalenka has reached her first Australian Open quarterfinal after she defeated 12th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets on Monday (January 23)

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Aditya Pimpale | New Delhi
Updated on: January 23, 2023 10:25 IST
Australian Open 2023
Image Source : GETTY Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka outclasses Belinda Bencic in straight sets to book first QF berth

Fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-2 on Monday to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time. Bencic double-faulted to drop the first set, which put Sabalenka in control from that point. No.4-seeded Caroline Garcia faced Magda Linette later Monday for another place in the women's quarterfinals. Garcia reached the semifinals of the U.S. Open last season but has never reached the quarterfinals in Australia.

Road all clear for Sabalenka?

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Ons Jabeur have both been eliminated, leaving No. 3 Jessica Pegula as the highest ranked women through to the final eight.

“I'm super happy with the win today,” Sabalenka said.

“She (Bencic) is an unbelievable player. She played so good. I'm really happy with the level today.”

Sabalenka said she had worked hard on controlling her emotions during matches.

“It takes me a little while to understand that negative emotions are not going to help me on court,” she said.

“You just have to stay strong and believe no matter what.”

Sablenka also said her fitness has improved.

“We did a lot of work in the preseason and I'm super happy that everything is working right now,” she said.

Novak Djokovic faced Alex de Minaur Monday for a place in the men's quarterfinals. Djokovic is aiming for this 10th title at the Australian Open and his 22nd Grand Slam title. The Grand Slam mark would tie him with Rafael Nadal for the most by any man.

Related Stories
Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza dumped out of women's doubles; Jeevan-Balaji duo also ousted

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza dumped out of women's doubles; Jeevan-Balaji duo also ousted

Australian Open 2023:Novak Djokovic on brink of history, but is Melbourne Park ready for coronation?

Australian Open 2023:Novak Djokovic on brink of history, but is Melbourne Park ready for coronation?

Australian Open 2023 | Sebastian Korda's run continues as he edges past Hurkacz to book 1st QF berth

Australian Open 2023 | Sebastian Korda's run continues as he edges past Hurkacz to book 1st QF berth

Djokovic’s Grand Slam career

Australian Open               2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021

French Open                    2016, 2021

Wimbledon                       2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

US Open                          2011, 2015, 2018

ALSO READ I IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV?

Nadal’s record also on the cards

If Djokovic does go all the way, he will equal Nadal’s record for most singles Grand Slam titles with 22. Currently, the Spaniard is top of the chart followed by the Serb and Roger Federer with 20 and will look to go level with Nadal.

A win at the Rod Laver Arena for Djokovic will also see him narrow the gap for most Grand Slam titles in the singles division in both men’s and women’s departments. Currently, Australia’s great Margaret Court tops the list with 24 major titles followed b Serena Williams with 23 majors. Nadal is currently level with Steffi Graff with 22 major titles followed by Djokovic and Federer with 21 and 20 majors respectively.

 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section

Top News

Related Tennis News

Latest News