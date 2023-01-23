IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : AP India won the 2nd ODI by 8 wickets

India and New Zealand are all set to face off each other in the last match of the 3-match ODI series on January 24, Tuesday. Having already lost the series 2-0, the Kiwis would want to finish this leg of the tour on a high.

The Men in Blue, on the other hand, would want to be ruthless and win by a margin of 3-0. Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will be held on the 24th of January, Tuesday.

Where will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI start?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 1:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI on TV?

Live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI online?

Live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

