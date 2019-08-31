US Open: Rohan Bopanna advances but Leander Paes crashes out in Men's Doubles

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the US Open, but Leander Paes/Guillermo Duran suffered a first-round loss.

It was a mixed day for India at the US Open as Rohan Bopanna advanced to the second round with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov while Leander Paes and his Argentine partner Guillermo Duran failed to progress after suffering a first-round loss in the men's doubles event.

Bopanna and Shapovalov defeated formidable fourth-seeded French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-1 in a match that lasted just 55 minutes. They will now face the Italian pair of Andreas Seppi and Marco Cecchinato on Saturday.

In the other men's doubles match, Paes and Duran lost 5-7, 2-6 to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Norway's Casper Ruud to bow out of the competition.

Bopanna remains India's sole player at the US Open after Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal earlier faced defeats in the first round of men's singes event.

While Gunneswaran faced a straight-set to fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, Nagal, who faced Switzerland's Roger Federer, managed to take a set off the Swiss star before losing in a four-setter.

Federer won 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

