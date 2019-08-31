Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. US Open: Rohan Bopanna advances but Leander Paes crashes out in Men's Doubles

US Open: Rohan Bopanna advances but Leander Paes crashes out in Men's Doubles

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the US Open, but Leander Paes/Guillermo Duran suffered a first-round loss.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New York Published on: August 31, 2019 13:28 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the US Open, but Leander Paes/Guillermo Duran suffered a first-round loss.

It was a mixed day for India at the US Open as Rohan Bopanna advanced to the second round with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov while Leander Paes and his Argentine partner Guillermo Duran failed to progress after suffering a first-round loss in the men's doubles event.

Bopanna and Shapovalov defeated formidable fourth-seeded French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-1 in a match that lasted just 55 minutes. They will now face the Italian pair of Andreas Seppi and Marco Cecchinato on Saturday. 

In the other men's doubles match, Paes and Duran lost 5-7, 2-6 to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Norway's Casper Ruud to bow out of the competition. 

Bopanna remains India's sole player at the US Open after Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal earlier faced defeats in the first round of men's singes event.

While Gunneswaran faced a straight-set to fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, Nagal, who faced Switzerland's Roger Federer, managed to take a set off the Swiss star before losing in a four-setter.

Federer won 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

(With inputs from IANS)

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal fifties guide India to 264/5 at the end of day one Next StoryAshes | Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena to officiate in last two Test matches  