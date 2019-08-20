Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neymar Transfer saga: A tale that everyone wants to end soon

Neymar Jr is a huge name in the football world but 'huge name' comes with 'huge controversies'.

Arguably one of the most skilful players in modern football, Neymar is close to an exit from French giants Paris Saint Germain after a brief stint of two years. The Brazillian star has always been revolved around controversies and his departure is also creating some, with him excluded from first two games of PSG's squad.

Neymar moved to PSG in August of 2017 from Spanish giants Barcelona for a record transfer fees of €222 million (£198 million). During his Barcelona's departure, it was reported that Neymar wanted to move out of Lionel Messi's shadow to make a name for himself but his plans failed miserably and now he might take a u-turn to current La Liga champions.

The 27-year-old performed well with PSG but injuries made a huge impact in his two-year tenure, as from Messi he went on to become young sensation Kylian Mbappe's shadow. Apart from injuries, controversies were also a big part of Neymar's spell at PSG - from rape accusations to tussle with teammate Edinson Cavani - many things pulled Neymar down from his potential.

In the 58 games Neymar represented PSG, he scored 51 goals and provide 29 assists to win 5 trophies in 2 years.

Before the start of the 2019/20 season, Neymar hinted on his desire to leave PSG and reports claimed it's Barcelona where he wants to play again but the transfer saga is not easy for him. With the way Neymar left Barcelona in 2017, some fans didn't want him to return to the club as he is termed as 'traitor' by twenty-six time La Liga champion's supporters.

Currently, only two teams in the football world have money and potential to buy Neymar from PSG and they are both from La Liga - Barcelona and Real Madrid.

In Barcelona's case, the club desperately needs someone who can step up in the absence of Lionel Messi and with the departure of Philippe Coutinho (loan move to Bayern Munich), Neymar might be the one who can take back the two-time treble winners back to their glory days alongside the Argentine. The u-turn to Barcelona doesn't look that easy for Neymar as the 'Blaugrana' have already roped in two big signings Antoine Griezmann (120 million Euros) and Frenkie de Jong (86 million Euros). The FFP might make the situation worse for Barca if they bid for their former winger, so the only options left for Spanish champions is to make a loan move or swap deal. PSG are only interested in a swap deal with Barcelona if they include either Ousmane Dembele or Nelson Semedo on the table, which is highly unlikely right now. So, the loan deal is the only practical option left for Neymar's Barcelona u-turn.

However, Real Madrid case for Neymar transfer is also the same with FFP to put a brake on their spendings as they have already signed big names in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy. Neymar wishes to join Real's arch-rivals Barcelona might also hurt president Florentino Perez plans. The loan deal option is also open for the 'Los Blancos' and it has been reported that PSG want Neymar to move to Madrid rather than Barcelona.

It is not the first time Barcelona and Real Madrid are in the race to sign Neymar, earlier in 2013, the Catalans pipped the arch-rivals to sign the Brazillian for €57 million.

The saga is still going on till the La Liga summer transfer window close at 11.59 p.m. CET on Monday, September 2.