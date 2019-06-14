Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Media talks more about Neymar than we do: Brazil coach Tite

Brazil head coach Tite on Thursday said that there are more talks about striker Neymar Jr. in the media than there is talk about him within the squad.

Brazil is all set to play in Copa America, beginning June 14 but the team would be without their striker Neymar as he has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury.

"There's more talk about Neymar in the media than there is talk about him within the squad. Within the squad, we are focused on our preparations. I would never want to be in this situation of playing without Neymar, a top-three player in the world, but we have to be prepared," Goal.com quoted Tite as saying.

Brazil would be looking to win their ninth Copa America title. The team last won the tournament in 2007.

The team has had a good run going into the tournament as Brazil thrashed Honduras 7-0 in their final warm-up ahead of the Copa America.

"We cannot deny responsibility to win. Of course, we want to win. But we are aware that we have to build steps for the title. It cannot be just a speech. The title comes built on a team format, ideal, mistakes and hits, consolidation, evolution, learning and growing up. It's inevitable," Tite said.

"The Brazilian national team is one of the favourites, but they aren't the only one. There are great teams. And there is the surprise element in these competitions. We are aware of the responsibility to win, but we have to take responsibility with joy. I have a colleague who says that without joy it's not worth it," he added.

Brazil was able to reach the quarter-final stages of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia and the team takes on Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14.

(With inputs from ANI)