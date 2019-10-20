Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League Live Streaming: Watch MUN vs LIV online on Hotstar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch MUN vs LIV online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League Live Streaming

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the first meeting between the two sides in the Premier League this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is going through a rough patch, as Man Utd have so far scored only 9 points from 8 games. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the league, winning all of their 8 games so far. The pressure is mounting on Solskjaer after United conceded a disappointing defeat against Newcastle before the international break, and will be aiming to make a comeback, even as two of the side's main players in Paul Pogba and David De Gea will miss the game with injuries. Liverpool, meanwhile, will look to regain the 8-point lead over the second-placed Manchester City as they target their first-ever Premier League title. Here, you can find all the details on when and where to watch the Premier League Live Streaming Manchester United vs Liverpool online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Manchester United vs Liverpool will be played on October 20 (Sunday).

Where is Manchester United vs Liverpool being played?

Manchester United vs Liverpool is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can you watch Manchester United vs Liverpool Live?

You can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live on Hotstar.

Where can you watch Manchester United vs Liverpool Live TV Telecast?

You can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on Star Sports Select HD 1.

What are the squads for Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Manchester United

Goalkeeper: De Gea, Romero, Grant

Defender: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Jones, Rojo, Young, Williams

Midfielder: Garner, McTominay, Pereira, Fred, Mata, Gomes

Forwards: Chong, James, Rashford, Martial, Greenwood