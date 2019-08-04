Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms the signing of Harry Maguire

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harry Maguire is set to become the most expensive defender in football with his transfer to Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the signing of Premier League club Leicester Citys Harry Maguire and the ace defender is set to complete his move to the Old Trafford during this week.

While speaking to reporters after his team's win against AC Milan in their final pre-season match on Saturday, Solskjaer said the official announcement of the 80million euro signing of Maguire will be made very soon.

"Let's get the last details over the line but yeah, it will happen soon," Solskjaer told reporters.

When asked whether Maguire will take the field immediately after being signed, he said: "He has played a few games over the summer so we will have to assess him if and when (he joins)."

According to reports, the 80 million euro transfer fee will be the biggest-ever fee for any defender in the history of football.