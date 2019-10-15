India vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup qualifier: Watch IND vs BAN Live on Hotstar & Star Sports

Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANFOOTBALL India vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup qualifier: Full details on when and where to watch IND vs BAN Live on Hotstar and Star Sports.

When is the FIFA World Cup qualifier, India vs Bangladesh?

Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team will take on Bangladesh in their third match of the FIFA World Cup qualifier at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 15. India are yet to register a win in the qualifiers, but will be inspired with their valiant performance against Asian champions Qatar last month. A Chhetri-less Indian team held Qatar to a draw in their home. The return of the Indian captain is a huge boost for Igor Stimac, but the side faced a setback last week after Sandesh Jhingan was ruled out for the Bangladesh game with an injury. The visitors, meanwhile, will be aiming to pull up a shock in Kolkata. Bangladesh have lost all of their games in the qualifiers so far, but have remained unbeaten against India in their last two meetings with the side. You can find all the details on when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming of the FIFA World Cup qualifier on Hotstar, Jio TV and Star Sports, Bangla TV here.

The FIFA World Cup qualifier, India vs Bangladesh will be played on October 15 (Tuesday) at 7:30 PM.

Where is FIFA World Cup qualifier, India vs Bangladesh being played?

The FIFA World Cup qualifier, India vs Bangladesh is being played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata (officially known as Yuba Bharati Krirarangan, Kolkata.)

Where can you watch FIFA World Cup qualifier, India vs Bangladesh Live Online?

You can watch the FIFA World Cup qualifier, India vs Bangladesh live football streaming match on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Where can you watch FIFA World Cup qualifier, India vs Bangladesh Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the FIFA World Cup qualifier, India vs Bangladesh on Star Sports 3 and Bangla TV.

Indian squad for FIFA World Cup qualifier, India vs Bangladesh:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Narender, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Mandar Rao Desai, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.