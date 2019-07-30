Image Source : AP Brazilian police finish investigation of rape accusation against Neymar, report to be released on Tuesday

Brazilian police say they have finished the investigation of the rape accusation against soccer star Neymar but its conclusion will only be made public on Tuesday.

Sao Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos delivered her report on the case on Monday.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade has accused the 27-year-old striker of raping her in a Paris hotel in May. He denied the accusation and says their relations were consensual.

The Associated Press doesn't name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews.

Neymar is currently in a preseason tour of Asia with his club Paris Saint-Germain.

The soccer star is also under investigation by Rio de Janeiro police for publishing images of his accuser on social media without her authorization.

Meanwhile, Neymar is set to miss Paris Saint-Germain's last pre-season friendly against Sydney FC, scheduled to be played on Tuesday in the Chinese city of Suzhou, Efe news quoted the French newspaper L'Equipe as reporting.

The former Barcelona player plans to stay in the Chinese city along with defender Presnel Kimpembe to continue preparing for the league season, which gets underway for PSG on Aug. 11.

The development came out amid media reports linking Neymar with a move out of the Le Parc des Princes stadium.

The 27-year-old Brazilian forward will also be on the sideline during the French Super Cup on Aug. 3 in the Chinese city against Stade Rennais FC, as he will serve a match-ban imposed last season.

Neymar was kept off PSG's squad for a friendly match against Inter Milan set to be played on Saturday.

As a result, Neymar will miss PSG's whole Asian tour.

(With inputs from AP and IANS)