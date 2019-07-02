Image Source : @JUVENTUS TWITTER Adrien Rabiot reveals who pushed him towards a move to Juventus

New Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot said club great Gianluigi Buffon "was persuasive" in his decision to sign with the Italian champion.

Rabiot sayid Buffon, his teammate at Paris Saint-Germain last season, was "the best person I could talk to. His opinion matters a lot to me."

The 24-year-old Frenchman spoke at a news conference on Tuesday to complete a free transfer move. He ran down his contract in a troubled last season in Paris.

PSG froze out Rabiot after contract talks, involving his mother Veronique as agent, stalled.

Rabiot says, "I just want to lay the past behind me" and suggested two-time European champion Juve is "a level higher than PSG."

His reputation as high maintenance followed his refusal to be on standby for the 2018 World Cup which France won.

Rabiot also said that after spending a long time in Paris, he is ready to play in Italy.

"After seven years in Paris I am ready to play in Serie A and I will do it with the same determination as ever. I haven't had the chance to speak to Sarri yet, but everyone here at Juventus has left a great impression on me," he said.

Rabiot added that playing with Cristiano Ronaldo also had a role in his decision to chose Juve.

"I had the chance to develop playing with superstars. The chance to play with @Cristiano definitely had a bearing on my decision. However, I know that the whole locker room is full of superstars with a positive spirit," Rabiot said.