Youth World Championships: Indian U-18 recurve archers win two gold, three bronze

Indian archers won all their matches in the recurve under-18 section to grab two gold and three bronze medals and continue their record-breaking spree in the Youth World Championships here on Sunday.

The men's team defeated their French rivals 5-3, while the mixed pair followed suit with a 6-2 win over Japan to continue their winning run on the country's 75th Independence Day.

India also bagged three bronze medals in the women's team, individual and men's individual events for a perfect show by the U-18 (cadet) archers.

Overall in recurve and compound sections, India have won five gold, two silver and five bronze medals in their best-ever show in the tournament.

India are also in the hunt for three gold and a bronze in the under-21 (junior) section later in the day.

The top-seeded cadet men's team of Bishal Changmai, Amit Kumar and Vickey Ruhal had it easy against the French trio as they dropped just one set en route to clinching the gold 5-3 (53-50, 56-54, 55-57, 54-54).

Changmai, who stood third in the qualification round, later returned to bag his second gold when he paired up with Tamnna to win the mixed event 6-2 (36-33, 32-34, 35-31, 35-34).

Changmai ended up annexing a third medal when he overcame Zhangbyrbay Dauletkeldi of Kazakstan 6-4 (29-28, 27-29, 29-26, 27-27, 27-27) in an intense five-setter for the individual bronze.

For Tamnna, the mixed pair gold was her second medal as she had earlier in the morning won a bronze in the team event.

Tamnna, Avani and Manjiri got the better of their German opponents 5-3 (53-50, 49-51, 52-52, 54-51) in a tight third-place match.

Manjiri went on to clinch her second bronze when she defeated Quinty Roeffen of the Netherlands 6-4 (27-23, 26-27, 25-24, 22-28, 25-22).

The compound archers concluded their campaign on Saturday with three gold, two silver and two bronze medals, making it their best-ever performance in the meet.

India's previous best show in the Youth World Championships was in the last edition at Madrid 2019 where they had bagged two gold and one bronze medal.