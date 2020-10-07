Image Source : PTI Wrestler Babita Phogat quits government job to join politics

International wrestler Babita Phogat, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls, on Wednesday resigned as the Deputy Director in Haryana's Sports Department.

She is likely to contest the bypoll in the state as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

"I am going to take an active part in politics and campaign in the Baroda assembly bypoll (in the state), besides the Assembly elections in Bihar," she told the media after resignation.

She and Kabaddi player Kavita Devi were appointed deputy directors in the sports department on July 30.

Winner of the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Babita had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly poll from Dadri.

Earlier, she had resigned from the post of police sub-inspector on August 13, 2019, a day after joining the BJP with her father Mahavir Singh Phogat, a Droncahraya award winner.

Mahavir, whose character was played by Aamir Khan in Hindi film 'Dangal', and his daughters -- Olympian and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Babita and international wrestler Sangeeta Phogat -- were also showcased.

