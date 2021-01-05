TOPS sanctions extension of Bajrang Punia's US camp by one month

Image Source : TWITTER Punia, who qualified for the Tokyo Games in the men's freestyle 65kg category, has been training at Cliff Kean Wrestling Club in Michigan since December 4.

Olympic-bound wrestler Bajrang Punia's training stint in the USA has been granted a one-month extension and will now go on till the first week of February, the Sports Authority of India said on Tuesday.

Punia, who qualified for the Tokyo Games in the men's freestyle 65kg category, has been training at Cliff Kean Wrestling Club in Michigan since December 4.

The additional one month training will cost Rs. 11.65 Lakhs and will be borne by the SAI.

"This decision was taken at the Mission Olympic Cell meeting that took place last week," a press release from SAI said.

"All facilities here are available, there is a gym, moreover I am getting very good sparring partners. The college boys who train here are good as well. I am getting access to everything I need to improve my level," Punia was quoted as saying in it.

"The quality of sparring partners here is very good. In India I am normally training with 74 kg and 79 kg category wrestlers but here I am getting to train with my own weight category," the two-time World medallist added.

Punia earned a quota for the Tokyo Olympics in September 2019 after winning a bronze medal at the World Championships in Nur Sultan.

Punia said he will make a return to competitive wrestling "at the Rome ranking series event in March and will follow that up by participating in the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan."