Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch Day 1 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

The Indian archery quartet of Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will begin their campaign on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Deepika will compete in the women's individual ranking round while Das, Rai and Jadhav will be a part of the men's individual ranking round. The 27-year-old Deepika is in great form, having won three gold medals at the FITA World Cup Stage 3 in Paris last month -- claiming titles in women's individual recurve, women's team, and mixed team events.

Deepika will be hoping to be third-time lucky in Tokyo. This Olympics is Deepika's third Games. She had finished eighth in the women's team event in the 2012 London Olympics and crashed out in the first round in the women's individual section in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

Fans will witness very little sporting action on the first day as only two sports (Archery and Rowing) are scheduled to take place in the morning. The opening ceremony of the Tokyo showpiece is scheduled to take place later in the day.

India is expecting their biggest-ever medal haul in Tokyo. In its 100-year-old Olympic journey, India has bagged 28 medals at the quadrennial event, both in the individual and team events, which include nine gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze medals.

Following is India's schedule on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday:

Deepika Kumari in women's individual ranking round

Time: 5:30 am IST

Venue: Vumenoshima Park, Tokyo

Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in men's individual ranking round

Time: 09:30 AM

Venue: Yumenoshima Park, Tokyo

At what time does Tokyo 2020 Olympics begin?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin at 05:30 am IST on Friday (July 23).

Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on India TV Olympics 2020 page.

How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony LIV, DD Sports and Jio TV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.