Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash to lead India's swimming contingency in CWG, Birmingham

The Commonwealth Games 2022 scheduled to take place in Birmingham is just a month away and teams all over the globe have started their preparations for it. The Indian weightlifting team is all prepared to reach the United Kingdom one month ahead of the fabled multi-national tournament. Keeping all the preparations and the competition in mind, the Indian swimming contingency has now announced their squad who will look to stamp their authority on the contest.

Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natraj are all set to lead the four-member Indian swimming team at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games next month. As far as the squad goes, Delhi-based swimmer Kushagra Rawat and Madhya Pradesh's Advait Page are all set to make their debuts in the quadrennial event, slated to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, UK. As of now SFI (The Swimming Federation of India) had secured four quota places for the 2022 CWG and has announced that swimmers who will secure sixth position time in their respective events from the 2018 Gold Coast CWG will be given slots in the edition.

Addressing the matter SFI Secretary General Monal Chokshi said "In the qualification period of one year Srihari, Sajan, Advait, and Kushagra have clocked the sixth position time from the previous CWG.That is the cut-off standard SFI had set". Last year Sajan Prakash ended in the sixth spot but this time around it looks like he will compete in the 50m and 100m butterfly events in what will be his third CWG campaign. On the other hand, Nataraj will compete in the 50m, 100m, and 200m backstroke events and this is the first major event after the Tokyo Olympics. Kushagra and Advait have qualified for the 1500m freestyle event. The former will also be participating in the 200m and 400m freestyle.

(Inputs from PTI)