Shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar tests positive for Covid-19

Image Source : TWITTER/ISSF File photo of Divyansh Singh Panwar (right) with Elavenil Valarivan.

Shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar, who is ranked world number one in men's 10m air rifle, has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is currently under home isolation.

In a statement, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has stated that Panwar, who has already secured a quota for Tokyo Olympics, is asymptomatic.

He is part of the national camp which is going on at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital.

"The shooters and support staff were on a one week Diwali break and reported to the camp on November 18. All campers were on a seven-day quarantine upon joining the camp, as per the Standard Operating Procedures set up by the Sports Authority of India," the SAI statement read.

"Upon all athletes being tested on the sixth day of quarantine, Panwar tested positive. His condition is being monitored and all requisite support is being extended by SAI and NSF," it added.

Earlier, a shooter training at the Karni Singh Shooting Range, had also tested positive for Covid-19. However, SAI had maintained that it will not hamper the ongoing camp.

The two-month training camp began from October 15 and is scheduled to run until December 14. The camp comprises of 32 shooters (18 men and 14 women), 8 coaches, 3 foreign coaches and two support staff.

India have won a record 15 quotas in shooting for the Tokyo Olympics and can still obtain quotas on the basis of world rankings.