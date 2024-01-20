Shoaib Malik ties knot with Pakistan actress Sana Javed amid divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Follow us on Image Source : SHOAIB MALIK X ACCOUNT Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed.

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has married actress Sana Javed amid rumours of his separation from Tennis icon Sania Mirza. Shoaib posted a picture on his social media handles with Sana.

"Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs," Shoaib wrote on his social media. Notably, Sania had recently shared a cryptic social media post, which added to the rumours of the couple's divorce. "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely," Sania wrote on social media.

Sana has also changed her Instagram name to 'Sana Shoaib Malik'. There were rumours that the two have been dating each other. Shoaib had also wished Sana on her birthday last year. "Happy Birthday Buddy," Shoaib wrote in a picture he shared with the Pakistan actress.

Notably, Shoaib married Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010 in Hyderabad in a Muslim ceremony, followed by a Walima ceremony in Pakistan's Sialkot. Shoaib and Sania married each other in 2010 in Hyderabad in a Muslim ceremony, which was followed by a Walima ceremony in Pakistan's Sialkot. The two gave birth to a son - Izhaan in 2018. Sania and Shoaib's divorce rumours surfaced in November 2022 but they came down when they celebrated the birthday of their son last year. The rumours settled when the two came up for the ‘The Mirza Malik Show’. The cricketer had expressed that he missed Sania during Eid.

But they made headlines again when the two sportspersons changed their social media bios. Malik changed his Instagram bio to "Father to One True Blessing" from "Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza" in August 2023. Shoaib had married her first wife Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002 but got divorced from Ayesha in April 2010.

Sania is currently working as a broadcaster for Sony Sports Network as a part of their Australian Open 2024 coverage. Meanwhile, Shoaib was recently seen on A Sports in a cricket expert panel during the World Cup 2023. Sania retired from professional Tennis in February 2023, while Shoaib is yet to hang boots from T20Is after bidding adieu to Test and ODI formats.