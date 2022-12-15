Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rewind 2022: Shane Warne's sudden exit in March shocks cricketing fraternity

The calendar year 2022 will drop curtains in the coming days as we are set for a new start in the new year. Full of exceptional achievements and iconic moments, 2022 also witnessed some of the shocking goodbyes as tragic exits left the big names now residing only in the memories. One such big personality whose sudden exit from the world shocked the cricketing fraternity was Shane Warne’s tragic death on March 4.

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, one of the greatest bowlers in history, exited the world on the evening of March 4, 2022, at the age of 52. Warne's management released a statement saying he had died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

The statement read: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Leg-spinner Warne was the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history with 708 wickets in 145 matches, behind only Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan's tally of 800. Warne took 1,001 international wickets in total, having also picked up 293 in 194 one-day internationals.

Warne will forever be remembered for producing the 'Ball of the Century' to dismiss Mike Gatting at Old Trafford in 1993 and he took 195 wickets at 23.25, with 11 five-fours and four 10-wicket match hauls, against England.

ALSO READ I PAK vs NZ Test Series: Tim Southee takes over reigns as NZ Test skipper ahead of crunch Pakistan tour

Warne’s exit shatters former cricketers and teammates

Latest Sports News