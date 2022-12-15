Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PAK vs NZ Test Series: Tim Southee takes over reigns as NZ Test skipper ahead of crunch Pakistan tour

New Zealand cricket will be officially under the reigns of the new skipper after Kane Williamson stepped down from his role to hand over the reigns to Tim Southee. The speedster will lead the Kiwis in the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan which will mark the beginning of a new era. The decision came as a surprise to the cricketing fraternity as Williamson opted to step down from his role but will continue being part of the Test squad. Williamson’s reign as Test captain will go down as a success story after he led the side to the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) win in 2021 against India.

Don of a New Era

The Kiwis announced earlier on Thursday that Southee was taking over from Kane Williamson as New Zealand Test captain and the fast bowler's first assignment as skipper will come in Pakistan over the New Year.

Southee leads a new-look squad that will be without fellow quicks Trent Boult (unavailable) and Kyle Jamieson (back injury), with veteran spinner Ish Sodhi and white-ball specialist Glenn Phillips among the players included. Southee, who has 346 internationals to his name and has led the T20 side on 22 occasions, will become New Zealand’s 31st Test captain when he leads the team on this month’s Test tour to Pakistan.

Canterbury opener Tom Latham has been confirmed as Test vice-captain, after previously leading the side in Williamson’s absence. Williamson has captained the Test team on 38 occasions (22 wins, 8 draws, 10 losses) since assuming the role from Brendon McCullum in 2016. He said the time was right to step back.

Williamson’s message after stepping down as Test skipper

“Captaining the BLACKCAPS in Test cricket has been an incredibly special honour,” he said.

“For me, Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game and I’ve enjoyed the challenges of leading the side in the format.

“Captaincy comes with an increased workload on and off the field and at this stage of my career I feel the time is right for this decision.

“After discussions with NZC, we felt that continuing to captain the white-ball formats was preferable with two World Cups in the next two years.

“I’m excited to support Tim as captain and Tom as vice-captain. Having played with both of them for most of my career, I’m confident they’ll do a great job.

“Playing for the BLACKCAPS and contributing in all three formats is my number one priority and I’m looking forward to the cricket we have ahead.”

The matches in Pakistan is the final World Test Championship series for New Zealand this period, with the Black Caps out of the running to defend the title they won against India at Southampton in 2021. Pakistan still have some hope of sneaking into the decider and will be keen to keep their chances alive when New Zealand visit for their first Test series in the Asian country since 2003.

Uncapped pacer Blair Tickner is also named in the 15-player squad, with Williamson to continue in his role as batter and to provide valuable support to Southee and vice-captain Tom Latham.

Latest Cricket News