Paralympic archery: Rakesh Kumar loses to Chinese in quarters

Archer Rakesh Kumar's campaign in the Men's Individual Compound Open came to an end as he lost to China's Ai Xinliang in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

Rakesh lost to Ai 143-145 in the quarterfinal clash, thus ending India's campaign in the compound archery section of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Rakesh put up a good fight in the high-intensity encounter against the strong Chinese archer who had finished sixth in the ranking round while the Indian was placed third.

He started with a hit in the inner 10 (X) and then shot a 10 and 9 for 29 as the Chinese came up with a perfect 30 off the first three arrows.

He came up with 9, 9, and 10 in the next series while Ai Xinliang came up with10,10 and 9 to further extend his lead -- 59-57.

The gap was reduced to one point at the end of the next series of three arrows as Rakesh made X, 9, and 10 while the Chinese managed 9,9, and 10, and the score stood 87-86 in favour of Ai.

But two 9s in the next series and an X meant the Chinese archer's lead was back to two points as he shot X, 9, 10 in his three arrows.

In the final series, Rakesh not only had to shoot a perfect score but also hope the Chinese faltered. But that did not materialise as both archers shot 29, the Chinese thus winning the quarterfinal encounter 145-143.

Rakesh was India's last hope in the compound section as both Shyam Sundar Swamy in Men's Individual and Jyoti Baliyan in Women's Individual Open, had lost in the first knockout round.

Rakesh and Jyoti Balian had also lost in the quarterfinals in the Mixed Team Compound Open category.