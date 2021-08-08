Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'Want to train harder to breach 90m mark': Neeraj Chopra sets next target after Olympic gold

Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday, becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in track and field at the Olympics. The 23-year-old Javelin thrower is also India's only second individual goal medallist at the Games after Abhinav Bindra, who achieved the feat in Beijing 2008.

Chopra, who was a pre-tournament medal contender, ignited the country's hopes with a strong 87.03m first throw, and bettered it in the second attempt with an 87.58m throw. The latter would eventually secure a top podium finish for Chopra.

Following the historic gold medal, the Javelin thrower said that his first throw was very crucial, as it put pressure on the other competitors.

“The first throw is crucial as if you get it right you put pressure on others. I was able to do that,” Chopra said in a post-event virtual press conference.

“My second throw was also stable and then I felt like I can go for the Olympic record maybe. It is 90.57 and my personal best is 88.07, I thought if I can do my personal best with a record... I tried, added more power and speed but it didn’t happen as javelin is a very technical sport.”

He further said that the aim is to now breach the 90m mark. Chopra achieved his personal best (88.07m) in March this year.

“Now I want to train harder to breach the 90m mark quickly,” said Chopra.

“My main focus this year was Olympics, if visa and training work out, I’ll play the Diamond League.