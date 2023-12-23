India TV Sports Wrap on December 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The Bangla Tigers put an end to their embarrassing record as they defeated New Zealand in New Zealand for the first time in an ODI game. Player of the Match (POTM) Tanzim Hasan Sakib led the charge with the ball in hand for the tourists and was the chief architect of the nine-wicket win in the final game of the ODI series. On the other hand, Luis Suárez is set to reunite with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi as the Uruguay forward has signed a contract with Inter Miami. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Bowlers help Bangladesh snap embarrassing streak in New Zealand with nine-wicket win in Napier

The pace-bowling duo of Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam scripted history for its country as Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in an ODI game in New Zealand on Saturday, December 23. Chasing 99 to win, Bangladesh registered a nine-wicket victory.

Jamaica Tallawahs set to be replaced by Antigua-based team in Caribbean Premier League

Jamaica Tallawahs, three-time winners of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), will not be seen in action during the 2024 edition of the tournament and are reportedly going to be replaced by a new franchise from Antigua and Barbuda.

Pakistan's bowling stock on decline as Noman Ali ruled out of remainder of Test series

Pakistan's left-arm spinner Noman Ali has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

Luis Suárez reunites with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Uruguay's forward Luis Suárez has signed a new contract with Inter Miami and will be reuniting with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

Melbourne Stars to face Sydney Thunder in BBL

Stars will play Thunder at the Lavington Sports Oval in Albury on Saturday, December 23. Both Stars and Thunder are still searching for their maiden win of the ongoing 13th season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Hobart Hurricanes to take on Melbourne Renegades

Hurricanes will be up against Renegades in the 13th match of the Big Bash League at the Bellerive Oval Hobart on Saturday.

Top seeds Lakshya Sen and Aakarshi Kashyap suffer shock exits from National Badminton Championships

While Lakshya lost to Bharat Raghav 21-15 10-21 21-17, Aakarshi suffered a 21-15 22-20 defeat at the hands of Tanvi Sharma to bow out of the tournament.

South Africa women to lock horns with Bangladesh women in ODI series decider

South Africa will look to claim a series win against Bangladesh as the two sides gear up to face each other in the final ODI in Benoni.

Tamil Thalaivas to square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers

11th-placed Thalaivas are slated to battle Jaipur in the 36th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Gujarat Giants to compete against UP Yoddhas in PKL

Giants look to claim their fourth win of the season as they prep to take on UP in the 37th match of the 10th season of the PKL.

