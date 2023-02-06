Hyderabad gears up for India's first-ever Formula E race, Karun Chandhok excited for high-voltage action

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Formula E comes to India

The highly popular single-seater electric racing Formula E comes to India. Hyderabad is all set to host the nation's first-ever Formula E race as the development marks a big feat in the country. India has already hosted a few races of Formula One and as it is set to host a Formula E race, experts and fans are all excited for the action.

India's Karun Chandhok, who is the only Indian to feature in a Formula E series, is excited about competition heading to India. In his special column, Chandhok has opened up on the development. "The Formula E World Championship heads to India for the first time this week, with the inaugural ePrix in Hyderabad. As the only Indian to have raced in the series, I'm excited to see the field land on Indian shores and put on a good show for the people in the grandstands," he wrote in a column as quoted by PTI.

There will also be Indian brands competing in the race as Tata and Mahindra race in the series, which features electric-powered cars. Chandhok was also vital for bringing the Mahindra team to the Formula E grid. "I was closely involved with getting the Mahindra team on the grid back in 2014 when I drove for them and it's been good to see the TATA group join the party via their Jaguar brand," he further wrote.

All about Formula E's first race in India

The first-ever Formula E race in India will be held on a street circuit located around Hussainsagar in Hyderabad, Telangana. The Necklace road will reportedly remain closed from February 6 onwards and the adjacent roads will also be under police security. The shipment of the electric cars has reached Hyderabad with the aid of Hyderabad Airport. Notably, 20000 people can catch the action live from the circuit. Talking about the track, the race will be held at Greenko Hyderabad e-prix. There are 17 corners, with some fast and braking zones on the track.

Date and Timing of the race

The racing event will be held across two days- the 10th and 11th of February. The first day will feature first practice, while the second day will feature second practice, qualifying and main race.

Date Session Time February 10 Free Practice 1 16:25- 17:25 February 11 Free Practice 2 8:05- 8:55 February 11 Qualifying 10:40- 11:55 February 11 Driver's Parade 13:40- 13:55 February 11 Race 15:00- 16:30

