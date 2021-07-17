Saturday, July 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. First batch of athletes from India set to leave for Olympics

First batch of athletes from India set to leave for Olympics

The contingent includes 54 athletes, support staff and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) representatives.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 17, 2021 15:19 IST
Indian team in Tokyo
Image Source : TWITTER/@OFFICIALNRAI

Indian team in Tokyo

Indian athletes, coaches and support staff bound for the Tokyo Olympics from New Delhi will be given a formal send-off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik, later on Saturday night.

While several Indian contingents training abroad, including shooters, sailors and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, among others, have already reached the Games Village in Tokyo, an 88-member contingent -- which comprises the first batch -- will leave India on Saturday night to join their compatriots in Tokyo.

Related Stories

The contingent includes 54 athletes, support staff and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) representatives.

Athletes and support staff in eight disciplines, including archery, hockey, badminton, table tennis, judo, gymnastics and weightlifting, will depart from New Delhi with largest contingent being of hockey.

To ensure the safety of the athletes, all dignitaries attending the event later on Saturday will have had their Covid tests done. Only those with negative reports will attend the event.

A total of 127 Indian athletes have qualified for the Olympics, which is a record, overhauling the 117 that qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X