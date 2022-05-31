Commonwealth Games Gold is a matter of priority and focus says, Chirag Shetty

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Focus to win gold at CWG 2022: Chirag Shetty

Mega sporting event Commonwealth games is upon us and athletes all over the world have put in all their blood and sweat to prepare for this. Amidst all the expectations, Indian badminton player Chirag Shetty has made his intentions clear that he wants to get India a gold medal in the upcoming CWG event.

Shetty, who contributed with his whole heart and soul to India's Thomas Cup victory has said that the CWG games will have its own set of challenges and the victory of the Thomas cup title is behind him. When it comes to contributing both on and off the court, Chirag has been an absolute champion and he believes in getting back to the court and training hard for the next challenge that awaits him. Recalling the historical Thomas Cup, Chirag, one half of India's best doubles pair says "The feeling of that week remains but it's time to get back to training and face the next challenges, starting with the Commonwealth Games, World Championships, and Asian Games".

The 24-year-old badminton player from Mumbai believes that the Thomas Cup victory will act as a motivating factor for the badminton team and will propel their performance to another level altogether. Shetty is quite confident about the fact that India can replicate the performance of their 2018 CWG games of winning the mixed gold on the grandest stage of them all. "Competition is much tougher in Thomas Cup. So winning the trophy for me was simply the highlight of Indian badminton. CWG is a mixed team event, so naturally, the dynamics will change says 24-year-old Shetty who along with his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will look to grab the gold medal and bring his country glory.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is all set to kickstart from July 28 in Birmingham this year which will go on till August 8

(Inputs from PTI)