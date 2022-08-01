Commonwealth Games 2022: Manipur’s “Superstar daughter” Mirabai Chanu brings home glory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mirabai Chanu wins first medal in Birmingham Games

Highlights Mirabai Chanu achieved this feat while competing in the 49kg category

India have bagged 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 1 bronze medal

Achinta Sheuli and Jeremy Lalrinnunga followed Chanu's steps as they clinched one gold medal each

Manipur burst into celebrations as Mirabai Chanu clinched the first gold medal for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. From hitching rides with truck drivers, carrying sand, to winning silver in Tokyo Olympics 2020, and finally getting gold in the Birmingham games, Chanu’s story is nothing short of a bollywood drama.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he was proud of Manipur's "superstar daughter".

"There's no better feeling than seeing our tricolour fly high on the world stage.The entire nation is proud of you Mirabai," he said.

On the night of the match, the residents of Nongpok Kakching in the Imphal East district were glued to their television sets and none of them could contain their happiness, the moment gold was confirmed. The entire population of Kakching village is below 35,000 thousand, which is even less than 1 percent of Manipur's total population.

Her mother talked about her sleepless nights before the competition and was only praying for her victory. "I am so proud of her. We stayed up late last night to see her event. Now, her sisters, relatives, and the neighbors are celebrating with the tricolour, and some indulging in the traditional Thabal Chongba dance," she said.

Her family identified her strength as she could easily carry a huge bundle of firewood at a young age of 12 ,when her brother found it hard to even pick it up.

Chanu had her record-smashing spree while claiming four of them in a power-packed performance for the gold. The Olympic silver medallist obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.

Silver medalist Bindyarani Devi identified Chanu as her true inspiration in an interview and said the Mirabai’s success has inspired several Indians, especially budding athletes.

Chanu could be expected as an enlightening hope for another medal in the World Weightlifting Championship 2022 as well.

