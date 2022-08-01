Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian team look to start day 4 with fresh hopes and ambitions

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: India look to rise in the medal tally after historic third day

Team India has fared pretty decently in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Mirabai Chanu continued her magical run and fetched the gold for India. Keeping up with Chanu's exploits Achinta Sheuli and Jeremy Lalrinnunga too clinched gold medals for the Indian contingency. At the end of day 3, India has a total of six medals which includes 3 golds, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze. All of these medals have come from the weightlifting department.

India is expected to perform better as they still have loads of medal events ahead of them. The Indian contingency has 213 athletes participating in this year's CWG. As day 4 starts, the Indian team will want to put their best foot forward and grab some more medals for team India.

A brief look at team India's Day 4 schedule:

Lawn Bowls

Women's semi-final: 1 pm IST

Weightlifting

Men's 81kg category: Ajay Singh - 2 pm IST

Women's 71 category: Harjinder Kaur - 11 pm IST

Judo (round of 16)

Women's 57kg category: Suchika Tariyal - 2:30pm IST

Women's 66kg category: Jasleen Singh Saini - 2:30 pm IST

Men's 60kg category: Vijay Kumar Yadav - 2:30 pm IST

Judo (semi-final)

Women's 48kg category: Sushila Devi - 2:30 pm IST

Badminton (semi-final)

Mixed event - 3:30 pm IST

Swimming (100m butterfly)

Sajan Prakash - 3:51 pm IST

Squash (Quarter-final)

Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla - 4:30pm IST

Joshna Chinappa - 6:00 pm IST

Saurav Ghoshal - 6:45pm IST

