Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: India look to rise in the medal tally after historic third day

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: India look to rise in the medal tally after historic third dayTeam India has fared pretty decently in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Mirabai Chanu continued her magical run and fetched the gold for India. Keeping up with Chanu's exploits Achinta Sheuli and Jeremy Lalrinnunga too clinched gold medals for the Indian contingency. At the end of day 3, India has a total of six medals which includes 3 golds, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze. All of these medals have come from the weightlifting department.
India is expected to perform better as they still have loads of medal events ahead of them. The Indian contingency has 213 athletes participating in this year's CWG. As day 4 starts, the Indian team will want to put their best foot forward and grab some more medals for team India.
A brief look at team India's Day 4 schedule:
Lawn Bowls
Women's semi-final: 1 pm IST
Weightlifting
Men's 81kg category: Ajay Singh - 2 pm IST
Women's 71 category: Harjinder Kaur - 11 pm IST
Judo (round of 16)
Women's 57kg category: Suchika Tariyal - 2:30pm IST
Women's 66kg category: Jasleen Singh Saini - 2:30 pm IST
Men's 60kg category: Vijay Kumar Yadav - 2:30 pm IST
Judo (semi-final)
Women's 48kg category: Sushila Devi - 2:30 pm IST
Badminton (semi-final)
Mixed event - 3:30 pm IST
Swimming (100m butterfly)
Sajan Prakash - 3:51 pm IST
Squash (Quarter-final)
Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla - 4:30pm IST
Joshna Chinappa - 6:00 pm IST
Saurav Ghoshal - 6:45pm IST