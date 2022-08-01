Commonwealth Games: Judo - Sushila Devi wins silver, Vijay Yadav wins bronze; India's medal tally reaches to 8

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav

Judokas L Sushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav added two more medals to India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sushila added the 7th medal by winning a silver and Yadav added the 8th medal by bagging the bronze.

In the final clash for the gold medal, Sushila lost the women's 48kg final against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi on Monday.

In a tight contest, Sushila fought hard before losing the final via 'Waza-Ari' in 4.25 minutes.

A 'waza-ari' is awarded after a player throws his opponent with control and accuracy, but not to the extent of an ippon.

It was the Indian's second silver medal at the showpiece. She had finished runners-up at the 2014 Glasgow Games as well.

Earlier, Sushila had assured the country of a medal after progressing to the final, beating Priscilla Morand of Mauritius.

A sub-inspector with Manipur Police, Sushila had progressed to the quarterfinals with a win over Harriet Bonface of Malawi earlier in the day.

On the other hand, The 26-year-old Yadav, produced a superlative performance as he pounced on the mistake of his opponent and pinned him down for 10 seconds to end the contest in just 58 seconds with Ippon.

Ippon is a move in which a contestant throws his opponent to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on his back.

Yadav has won the Commonwealth Championships in 2018 and 2019.

India had won two silver and two bronze at the Glasgow 2014, their best show in Judo.

Other Judo matches:

Jasleen Singh Saini will also fight for a bronze medal after losing the men's 66kg semifinal to Scotland's Finlay Allan.

Saini, who sailed into the semifinals earlier in the day, lost after the Scot performed an 'Ippon' in a match that lasted a little less than two and half minutes.

Suchika Tariyal has already reached the bronze medal round after defeating Donne Breytenbach of South Africa in the women's 57kg repechage.

